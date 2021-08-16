Cancel
Nancy Wilson hopeful about a new Heart tour: “I think [Ann] wants to do, and I want to do it”

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Heart‘s Ann and Nancy Wilson have both been busy with solo musical projects since the band last toured in 2019, but Nancy says she thinks there’s a good chance that the Rock & Roll Hall Fame group will hit the road again, possibly as early as next year. “[Ann and...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Merrick, NYNewsday

LI's Debbie Gibson talks about new album 'The Body Remembers'

Debbie Gibson is feeling inspired these days. The singer-songwriter, who grew up in Merrick, just dropped her first album of original material in 20 years, "The Body Remembers," which comes out Friday. The album comes after a whirlwind decade that involved a management shake-up, a romantic breakup and a battle with Lyme disease.
Musicillinoisnewsnow.com

Hey, kids: Listen to Eddie Vedder’s cover of R.E.M.’s “Drive”

Eddie Vedder is rocking around the clock with his cover of the 1992 R.E.M. classic “Drive.”. The Pearl Jam frontman put his spin on the Automatic for the People opener for the soundtrack to the new film, Flag Day. While Vedder’s version stays true to the slow burning original musically, his baritone vocals give the track a different kind of vibe. You can check out the song new at Vedder’s official YouTube channel.
Musicillinoisnewsnow.com

“Country Again”: How Thomas Rhett’s pandemic struggles led him back to authenticity

For Thomas Rhett, his latest hit, “Country Again,” represents coming back to his roots in more ways than one. The former ACM Entertainer of the Year confesses the inspiration came after a particularly difficult period, when he was “freaking out,” not knowing what to do since he couldn’t tour or make music, about a month after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
HomelessHipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre's Homeless Daughter Turns To GoFundMe: ‘I Know My Dad Is A Busy Man'

Dr. Dre’s estranged daughter, LaTanya Young, has been staying in the public spotlight in recent months thanks to her candid interviews about her famous father. Young says the Beats By Dre mogul — who’s worth an estimated $800 million — cut her off financially in January and she’s been living out of her car and working for DoorDash, unable to reach Dre directly.
MusicMic

The gay songwriters who secretly ruled the country charts are ready for the spotlight

Dianne Davidson had a major Nashville record deal starting when she was a teenager in 1970. With her bellowing voice, gutting, emotive lyrics, and folksy sensibility, Davidson didn’t have a problem getting country music’s doors to open wide for her — at first. Her career took off soon after moving to the country music industry hub from West Tennessee at seventeen to make music. Her songs were heavy on the raw sincerity and the folk-acoustic instrumentals that were popular in the ‘70s, combined with a gut-wrenching drift that was all her own. It was only natural to her to be real about everything: the industry was rewarding it, it seemed. Davidson was getting radio play, interviews, and glowing reviews for the four years that followed her debut. But buried in track eight of her highly anticipated fourth album was “Song About Georgia.” It was about her first love, another woman.
Celebritieskat943.com

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Drop Big News

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will both star in the upcoming prequel to Yellowstone, called 1883, it was announced Wednesday, August 4th by streaming service Paramount+. The prequel will also star Sam Elliott. According to a release, “1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through...
MusicPosted by
Big Frog 104

Carrie Underwood Surprises CMA Summer Jam With Dwight Yoakam [Watch]

Carrie Underwood closed out the first of two nights of the Country Music Association's CMA Summer Jam with a high-energy set and a surprise special guest. Dwight Yoakam joined the superstar onstage at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater on Tuesday night (July 27). Video from the show shows Underwood and Yoakam performing...
MusicPopculture

Fleetwood Mac: Stevie Nicks Allegedly Still Blocking Lindsey Buckingham's Return

The chain that held Fleetwood Mac together may never be repaired at this point. Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham was fired in 2018, and he is not likely to come back, despite drummer Mick Fleetwood's attempts to get the Rumours line-up back on stage. After Buckingham was fired, he was told Stevie Nicks never wanted to perform with him again and he was replaced by Crowded House guitarist Neil Finn and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell.
Musicwcsx.com

Christine McVie Becomes Latest Musician to Sell Their Song Catalog

Christine McVie has become the latest musician to sell their song catalog to a music/song management company. Per Variety, McVie sold her 115-title song catalog to Hipgnosis for an undisclosed sum. McVie said in a statement about the deal, “I am so excited to belong to the Hipgnosis family, and thrilled that you all regard my songs worthy of merit. I’d like to thank you all for your faith in me, and I’ll do all I can to continue this new relationship and help in any way I can! Thank you so much!”
Celebritieswbwn.com

Tim McGraw Says Different is What Makes It Work with Faith Hill

Tim McGraw and his wife Faith Hill have worked together successfully in the past couple of decades. They have been partners in life. They have raised three daughters. They have recorded songs together. They have toured together. Tim and Faith have been very successful to anybody’s standards in everything they have done together.
Relationshipsblackchronicle.com

Bobby Brown’s Daughter La’Princia Brown Ties the Knot

Bobby Brown has suffered much tragedy in his life but this past week he was able to celebrate his daughter La’Princia Brown who tied the knot with her longtime beau. La’Princia looking beautiful in a traditional all-white wedding gown, married media personality Eddie Ray with her R&B dad by her side, her stepmom Alicia Etheredge-Brown and her family and siblings in tow.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...

