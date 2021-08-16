Cancel
Desperate for a sweet treat a Canadian Helicopter pilot got ticketed for landing at a Dairy Queen for an ice cream cake.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
luxurylaunches.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome things in life are difficult to explain, especially food cravings! Why do diets go kaput? Why does food make us feel better after a blue day? And why do helicopters randomly land near eateries out of nowhere? A man in Malaysia hired a helicopter to pick up packets of a $3 rice delicacy in Malaysia to the shock of onlookers. Something similar occurred in Saskatchewan Canada. A helicopter pilot from Leroy landed a Robinson R44 down in the parking lot of a secondary school in nearby Tisdale to pick up a sweet ice cream cake from the Dairy Queen next door.

