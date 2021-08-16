Desperate for a sweet treat a Canadian Helicopter pilot got ticketed for landing at a Dairy Queen for an ice cream cake.

The yacht and catamaran industry is evolving faster than one could imagine, and those who are still in awe of electric yachts and the marvel they are, gear up for the time of the hydrogen catamaran; it might be here sooner than we think. Meet Migma, a concept catamaran from Spanish industrial firm Ruma Design. It may or may not actually glide over the oceans anytime soon. Still, it certainly managed to create waves (pun intended) by making news by acing the Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Award Category. Not only will Migma prove to be harmless for the environment, but the 180-footer can also cover long distances without a purr. Speaking of purrs, this magnificent yacht is heavily inspired by crustaceans in both form and function. To get a better idea of this hydrogen-powered multihull engineered vessel, explore the image gallery below: