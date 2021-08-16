Desperate for a sweet treat a Canadian Helicopter pilot got ticketed for landing at a Dairy Queen for an ice cream cake.
Some things in life are difficult to explain, especially food cravings! Why do diets go kaput? Why does food make us feel better after a blue day? And why do helicopters randomly land near eateries out of nowhere? A man in Malaysia hired a helicopter to pick up packets of a $3 rice delicacy in Malaysia to the shock of onlookers. Something similar occurred in Saskatchewan Canada. A helicopter pilot from Leroy landed a Robinson R44 down in the parking lot of a secondary school in nearby Tisdale to pick up a sweet ice cream cake from the Dairy Queen next door.luxurylaunches.com
Comments / 0