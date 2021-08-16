Commission approves asphalt overlays
Road overlays, pay raises and purchases were on the agenda for the St. Francois County Commission Tuesday morning. Highway Administrator John Gross of the Road and Bridge Department asked for approval to award four asphalt overlay projects: Copenhagen Road, 1.1 miles awarded to Vern Bauman for $90,624.64; Valley Forge Road, 3.1 miles to Vern Bauman for $181,274; Turley Mill Road, two miles to Vern Bauman for $127,888; and Old Jackson Road, 2.4 miles to LeadBelt Materials for $176,741.dailyjournalonline.com
Comments / 0