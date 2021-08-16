Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Seven Hurt, Four Seriously, In Area Weekend Traffic Crashes

By Harold Smith
Posted by 
1070 KHMO-AM
1070 KHMO-AM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Camp Point man is seriously injured and is ticketed following a two vehicle crash on East 2100th Street south of N1200th Avenue at 10 p.m. Saturday. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reports 29 year old Lucas Likes of Camp Point was southbound on his ATV when he collided with a northbound pickup, driven by a 16 year old male from Liberty.

khmoradio.com

Comments / 0

1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Atv#Blessing Hospital#The Illinois State Police#The Highway Patrol#Air Evac#Marion County Route M#County Health Rankings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Orleans County, VTCaledonian Record-News

Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt In Crash With Manure Truck

BURKE — A man on a motorcycle suffered serious injuries after striking a manure spreader truck Monday afternoon. It was reported that the injuries to the motorcyclist included double leg amputation. At the scene of the crash near the intersection of Brook and Sugarhouse roads, Vermont State Police did not...
Springfield, MOKYTV

Driver seriously hurt in a fiery crash near Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A driver is in the hospital after a fiery crash Monday morning. The highway patrol was called to the crash just after 2:00 a.m. on Missouri 413 near Farm Road 123. Troopers say the 23-year-old driver from Springfield ran off the highway, his car hit a culvert,...
Illinois Statewlds.com

Four Individuals From Beardstown Involved In Fatal Traffic Crash on US 67 Near Macomb

Four people from Beardstown were injured in a two-car collision east of Macomb yesterday morning. According to preliminary reports from Illinois State Police District 14, a 2017 black Ford Mustang driven by an 86 year old man from Eldon, Missouri was traveling eastbound on County Road 1150N approaching the U.S. Route 67 intersection, east of Macomb in Scotland Township at 7:30AM Saturday. At approximately the same time, a 2016 black Chevy Equinox driven by 61 year old Pamela Peterson was southbound on US 67 approaching the intersection of County Road 1150N.
Vermont StateCaledonian Record-News

Police Identify Seriously Hurt Motorcycle Rider

Vermont State Police reported the identity of a man seriously hurt in Burke on Monday when his motorcycle crashed into a manure spreader truck. Brian Robinson, 32, of Marshfield, suffered serious bodily injury in the crash, according to a report by Tpr. Domonique Figueroa. Critical injuries included near amputations to...
Indiana StateWTVW

Pilot seriously hurt after plane crash in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Authorities said a pilot was seriously injured after an ultralight plane crashed Sunday night. Sergeant Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police said the crashed happened near US 150 and Snyder Road around 8:45. Ringle said the pilot is from Vincennes. We’re told the crash happened...
Salina, KSksal.com

Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash

A Colorado man was hurt in a motorcycle crash near Salina on Interstate 135. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol 39-year-old David Friedrichsen from Loveland, Colorado, was riding a Honda motorcycle headed north on the Interstate. As the motorcycle and a white SUV were entering a construction zone the SUV switched lanes and struck the motorcycle, causing it to go into the median. Friedrichsen was ejected. The SUV did not stop and continued north.
Kosciusko County, INWNDU

Two hurt in Kosciusko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are hurt after a crash in Kosciusko County. A large asphalt sealant truck flipped over on County Road 800 West, just before 6:30 Sunday night. Police say the truck left the roadway, and the driver over-corrected, causing it to roll. As you can...
Fayette County, ILfreedom929.com

FAYETTE COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH

(EFFINGHAM) The investigation is continuing into a three vehicle traffic crash at 9:19 yesterday (Friday) morning along Interstate 70 in Fayette County. The Illinois State Police reports that 55 year old Bill Lard from Los Angeles, California was traveling westbound in a semi-truck when his truck left the left side of the pavement and traveled through the median and hit the trailer of an eastbound semi-truck driven by 31 year old Ronald Grant from Pleasant Hope, Missouri, which then in turn struck a car driven by an unidentified 19 year old male from Brick, New Jersey. While Lard was airlifted from the scene with serious injuries, Grant and a passenger, 29 year old Mariah Grant, also from Missouri, were not seriously injured. The 19 year old driver and an unidentified passenger, a 20 year old femaile, also from New Jersey, were both pronounced deseased at the scene. Lard was ticketed for improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Emergency personnel from Vandalia and Fayette County reponded to the accident scene to assist the State Police. Interstate 70 was closed for at least three hours until the scene was cleaned up.
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Man doing wheelie on motorbike seriously hurt in crash

A person riding an unregistered motorbike lost control while doing a wheelie and crashed head-on into a vehicle that had stopped to back into a parking space early Saturday morning, Toledo police reported. Daivon Leiba, 19, of the 1700 block of Tecumseh Street, was taken to Mercy St. Vincent Medical...
Fort Walton Beach, FLnavarrenewspaper.com

TWO KILLED IN TRAFFIC CRASH

Two Fort Walton Beach area residents died in a traffic accident that took place around 2:20 p.m. on Highway 98 in Destin Thursday. A 2009 Nissan Altima was making a left turn onto Henderson Beach Rd. from U.S. 98 and crossed into the path of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado which was traveling westbound.
Arlington, KSHutchinson News

Two seriously hurt in crash on K-61 in Reno County Tuesday

Two people were seriously injured in a crash on K-61 south of Arlington Tuesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that a 2018 Ford Taurus driven by Charles Collins, 65, of Arlington, was southbound on Langdon Road and failed to yield at the intersection with K-61. An eastbound 2014 Hyundai...
Posted by
WHIO Dayton

Lima man seriously hurt in Auglaize County crash

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A 29-year-old Lima man was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after he was thrown from his pickup in a crash Sunday afternoon. Jeremy Bogart, 29, was driving on U.S. 33 near Kettlersville Road when he drove off the right side of the road. “Bogart then...
North Pole, AKFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Four people killed over the weekend in separate crashes along the Parks Highway

Four people were killed over the weekend in separate car accidents along the Parks Highway, including a North Pole man. The first accident happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday on Sheep Creek Bridge located at Mile 88 of the Parks Highway in Willow. According to Alaska State Troopers, a 2010 Dodge Ram pickup truck and a 2012 Ford Fusion were stopped in the highway’s northbound lane waiting to turn left when the Ford Fusion was rear-ended by a 1986 Toyota 4-Runner traveling “at a high rate of speed over the bridge.” The Ford Fusion subsequently rear-ended the Dodge Ram, troopers said.
Brookings, SDBrookings Register

Six hurt in two-vehicle crash

BROOKINGS – Two people were taken to Sioux Falls hospitals and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings Saturday afternoon. The accident was reported at 216th Street and 471st Avenue, one mile south of Brookings, at 3:10 p.m. Saturday, South Dakota Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan said.
Rostraver Township, PAwtae.com

4 hurt in Rostraver crash

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Rostraver, Westmoreland County. The multi-vehicle crash happened Wednesday afternoon on the 200 block of Finley Road. The conditions of the people hurt have not been released. There’s no word on the cause of the crash.
Texarkana, TXTexarkana Gazette

Seven accidents backup traffic in Texarkana on Interstate 30

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 30 in Texarkana, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon. At least seven accidents, including two involving 18-wheel tractor-trailers, occurred on I-30 within an hour, Texarkana Texas Police Department spokesman Shawn Vaughn said. All but one were on the westbound side between State Line Avenue and the Cowhorn Creek overpass, but traffic also backed up on the eastbound side as people slowed down to look. Sgt. Gregg Williams, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said some of the accidents were worked by DPS and some by Texarkana Texas Police Department. Williams said there were no life-threatening injuries in any of the crashes. The highway was open late Tuesday. The causes of the accidents remain under investigation.
Hancock County, ILPosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

Hancock County Burglary Arrests, Area Traffic Crashes

A Hancock County traffic stops results in two arrests on burglary charges. Sheriff Travis Duffy reports deputies spotted a suspicious vehicle Sunday near an abandoned residence in rural Warsaw. As the vehicle left the residence, a traffic stop was conducted. An investigation revealed that 40 year old Cindy Lambert of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy