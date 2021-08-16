Free Motivational Back-to-School Rally for Buffalo Teens
There is a free Back to School Motivational Rally being held at the Northland Training Center, which is located at 683 Northland Avenue in Buffalo. There will be free food, giveaways, and four speakers to help inspire the youth in Buffalo as they get ready to head back to school on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Power 93.7 WBLK is a sponsor of this event, which is taking place on Thursday, August 26, 2021. It will be held from 5:30 pm to 7 pm.wblk.com
Comments / 1