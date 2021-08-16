Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Free Motivational Back-to-School Rally for Buffalo Teens

By Yasmin Young
Power 93.7 WBLK
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is a free Back to School Motivational Rally being held at the Northland Training Center, which is located at 683 Northland Avenue in Buffalo. There will be free food, giveaways, and four speakers to help inspire the youth in Buffalo as they get ready to head back to school on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Power 93.7 WBLK is a sponsor of this event, which is taking place on Thursday, August 26, 2021. It will be held from 5:30 pm to 7 pm.

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

