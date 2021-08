Today’s reveal trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard avoided drawing any attention to its publisher, Activision, by putting the branding focus on the Call of Duty franchise and the studio behind the game. It doesn’t even have the Activision logo on the trailer’s title card splash screen. It only shows the logos for Call of Duty: Vanguard developer Sledgehammer Games, Treyarch (who is handling the Zombies mode), and Beenox (devs behind the PC port). The only mention of Activision is in microscopic fine print denoting the Call of Duty trademark on this same screen.