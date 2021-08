On behalf of the United States of America, I send my congratulations to the Indonesian people on the occasion of your National Day on August 17. The United States values Indonesia as an important democratic leader in the region and as a significant voice on global priorities. We continue to reaffirm and reinforce the strategic partnership between the United States and Indonesia, especially as we work together to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and promote a more peaceful, stable, prosperous, and healthy Indo-Pacific.