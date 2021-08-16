Cancel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers Assigns Review Officer to Pebble Administrative Appeal

 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ('Northern Dynasty' or the 'Company') reports that its 100%-owned US-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ('Pebble Partnership') has been advised by the US Army Corps of Engineers ('USACE') that a new Review Officer ('RO') has been assigned to its appeal of the federal agency's issuance of a negative Record of Decision ('ROD') for Alaska's Pebble Project.

