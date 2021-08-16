Cancel
Charlie's Holdings Reports Continued Operating and Financial Improvements for Second Quarter 2021

 5 days ago

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) ('Charlie's' or the 'Company'), an industry leader in both the premium, nicotine-based, e-cigarette space and the hemp-derived CBD wellness space, today announced the Company's financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021. The Company reported an increase in revenue and gross profit as compared to both the corresponding second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, and the first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year. Additionally, the Company reported a reduced operating loss as compared to both the corresponding second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, and the first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year.

WILMINGTON, DE — Prelude Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRLD) recently announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, and provided an update on recent clinical and development pipeline progress. “Prelude’s second quarter was marked by solid operational execution, continued innovation, and organizational growth. We made meaningful progress...

