Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Letter: Denial by anti-vaxxers makes the problem worse

Buffalo News
 5 days ago

For the same incomprehensible reasons, many people who trust Fox News believe that Dr. Anthony Fauci and other scientists are partisan hacks, and the handling of the coronavirus pandemic is just another political scuffle being manipulated by the Democrats to their political advantage. It’s not only what Fox News talking...

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti#Fox News#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Rep. Matt Gaetz Tells Crowd His Brain Is Affected by ‘the Florida Variant’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told supporters at a campaign event Saturday that the “Florida variant” and “freedom variant” of COVID-19 had infected his brain. Speaking in front of what appeared to be a trailer featuring a life-size image of Donald Trump and the words, “Trump won!” Gaetz said, “You’ve had all the experts say look out for the delta variant or the lambda variant, well next it’ll be the Chi Omega variant or the Pi Kappa Psi variant. I got the Florida variant. I got the freedom variant. It affects the brain. It gets you to think for yourself where you don’t just surrender to the truth that they’re trying to create in corrupt big media.” Though ostensibly a joke, the remark comes on the same day that Florida, Gaetz’s home state and the one he represents, broke its record for most coronavirus cases recorded in a single day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID kills entire anti-vaxxer family

43-year-old Francis Goncalves from Cardiff suffered the heartbreaking triple loss of his anti-vaxxer mother, father and brother all in the span of a week. The three family members, who were based in Portugal, reportedly shared a meal together in which they infected each other before ultimately succumbing to the virus. The three were also heavily against receiving the coronavirus vaccine claiming that it was just a scheme for the government to control its citizens. Goncalves said:
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
Labor IssuesSeattle Times

Who are the unvaccinated in America? There’s no one answer.

As coronavirus cases rise across the United States, the fight against the pandemic is focused on an estimated 93 million people who are eligible for shots but have chosen not to get them. These are the Americans who are most vulnerable to serious illness from the highly contagious delta variant and most likely to carry the virus, spreading it further.
Advocacysecurityboulevard.com

COVID Anti-Vaxxers Make $$$ from Crowdfunding

People who spread garbage anti-vaccine myths on the internet—why do they do it? Turns out, for some of them, it’s actually a business. People like Morgan Kahmann (pictured). Some anti-vaxxers make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars from crowdfunding, selling unproven supplements, or even e-books showing how to persuade...
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

Letters to the editor: Abbott's actions are making things worse

What the heck, Gov. Greg Abbott? Texas is locked in a deadly battle with Florida over the number of new COVID-19 cases while you are pushing a ban on mask mandates that blocks local governmental leaders’ masking efforts. Texans are following your advice and are spreading the disease with no...
Public HealthPosted by
The Free Press

Our View: COVID: No more patience for anti-vaxxers

Americans try to give wide berth to those who hold beliefs about personal choices that differ from their own. That’s why there’s been tolerance to those opposed to vaccinations, particularly the COVID-19 vaccine. Early on some of those hesitant to get vaccinated worried about whether the vaccine was truly safe....
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 8 States Have "Out of Control" COVID Outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic is raging, and Americans are raging against it. The question is, how many will get vaccinated. According to a CNN analysis of data from the US Department of Health and Human Services, "eight states, many of which have lagged the national average for vaccinations, have Covid-19 patients that account for at least 15% of their overall hospitalizations." These stats are straining to keep up with this surge. Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
ImmigrationPosted by
NJ.com

Diane Allen’s racist rant is shameful and dangerous | Opinion

As faith leaders representing a coalition of more than 420 pastors and ministers statewide, we cannot allow candidates seeking elected office to spread racist and false narratives about valued members of our community. Republican Lieutenant Governor nominee Senator Diane Allen did exactly that by attempting to scapegoat undocumented immigrants as the cause for a recent surge of COVID-19 cases across our country.
Public HealthMother Jones

America’s Anti-Vaxxers Are Getting More Dangerous

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. For a few brief weeks in the spring, it seemed as if the United States was poised to announce a small victory in the fight against the pandemic. A vaccine had arrived in record time. It was proven effective against serious illness and hospitalization, as an average of 2 million adults were getting inoculated each day and there seemed to be plenty of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson doses to go around. The media scrambled to write pieces about how to stay safe while still breaking free of isolation, and there were seemingly millions of rhapsodic tweets about our Hot Vax Summer.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Florida newspaper begs DeSantis to stop tweeting about snakes and do something on Covid

One of Florida’s largest newspapers has pleaded with Ron DeSantis to take the threat of Covid-19 more seriously. The Orlando Sentinel published an editorial begging the governor of the Sunshine State to stop “tweeting about pythons” and turn his attention to the ever-growing issues around the coronavirus pandemic, including the state’s overwhelmed healthcare system and lagging vaccination rates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy