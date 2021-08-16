Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Letter: Anti-vaccination claims are nothing but fiction

Buffalo News
 5 days ago

The article in The Buffalo News about the disinformation by the anti-vaccine crowd strikes close to home. I am referring to the local talk radio crowd who call into the station with their brand of misinformation that often boggles the mind. In a recent call-in, a local anti-vaccine adherent made...

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti#The Buffalo News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Related
PharmaceuticalsLongview Daily News

Letter: Refusing vaccine shows selfishness

We are seeing the result of non-vaccination against COVID with hospitals being overrun by critically ill people. Hospitals, particularly in the south, are out of beds, and in Mississippi, they are setting up a hospital area in a parking garage. Florida is being sent ventilators. Many final words were regrets of not being vaccinated.
Public HealthBuffalo News

Letter: Denial by anti-vaxxers makes the problem worse

For the same incomprehensible reasons, many people who trust Fox News believe that Dr. Anthony Fauci and other scientists are partisan hacks, and the handling of the coronavirus pandemic is just another political scuffle being manipulated by the Democrats to their political advantage. It’s not only what Fox News talking...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Letters: Change the messaging on getting vaccinated

Declaring a federal mandate ordering everyone to get vaccinated would take the pressure off many Republicans who have not gotten vaccinated for fear of betraying their political tribe. People in the Ozarks have put on disguises and gone to get vaccinated, which indicates that many people know what they should...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Anti-mask officials are willfully seeking to harm others

Regarding “Missouri AG sues over St. Louis area mask mandate” (July 26): In thinking about the resistance to mask mandates by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and so many other elected officials, I wonder if they should perhaps be charged with contributing to murder or involuntary manslaughter. Letter: GOP leaders’...
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Letter | Vaccines not foolproof; stop the scapegoating

The CDC director Rochelle Walensky stated on CNN more than once last week the vaccine does not prevent COVID-19 infection, nor does it stop the vaccinated person from transmitting the infection or the Delta variant and that Delta breakthrough cases should be expected. She went on to say that is...
PharmaceuticalsSeacoast Online

Letter: Engendering trust is the key to vaccinations

Listening to people who disagree with you or accuse you of holding views which may not accurately reflect your values is one of the hardest things anyone can do. Yet, such actions are the key to understanding and bridging the gap in our hyper-partisan world. Reading the views of the...
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Independent

COVID Fact Versus Fiction: Vaccines

For a second summer, COVID continues to wreak havoc on the country. Here in Santa Barbara County, after reaching a milestone of 50 percent of the population fully vaccinated, that number has not shown any momentum and is currently at 52 percent. Easily transmissible variants and the resurgence of public gatherings such as Old Spanish Days could create a perfect storm for another wave of active cases.
Detroit, MIhenryford.com

medical leaders open letter on vaccination

DETROIT (August 15, 2021)– With COVID-19 hospitalizations rising 90 percent in the past two weeks across Michigan and the threat of another surge looming, 56 prominent medical leaders at Henry Ford Health System issued a unified call for people to get vaccinated. In a full-page open letter published Sunday in...
PharmaceuticalsPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Are vaccines useless?

For months, the Biden administration and the CDC have been urging and pushing everyone to receive a vaccine to protect against what I call “China plague.” About two months ago, the CDC director said vaccinated people can remove the mask. You are protected. Now the director has performed a 180,...
La Crosse, WIwizmnews.com

Nothing mandatory about vaccinations

If you are so upset about something, you decide to take to the streets to protest, it is a good idea to be certain that what you are protesting against is real. It has happened across the country and across the state, and over the weekend it happened in La Crosse. A small group of protesters stood at a busy intersection waving American flags and holding signs protesting against vaccinations. A number of the signs called for an end to vaccine mandates. But the thing is, there are no vaccine mandates. The federal government has not, nor has any state government, mandated that people get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Still, the signs warned against tyranny, while some compared the so-called mandate to what happened in Nazi Germany, reading “Forced experimental shots happened in Nazi Germany concentration camps.” While some sports arenas and concert venues are requiring people to get vaccinated before attending, most also allow a negative test for entry. And while some employers are mandating their employees be vaccinated, people still have the freedom of choice to no longer work there. No one is holding anyone down and forcing the vaccine into their arm. We do still have freedom of choice, including the choice to join a protest against something that doesn’t exist.
HomelessSavannah Morning News

Letter: Nothing patriotic about refusing the COVID-19 vaccination

Thanks in part to Washington’s inoculation decision and the soldiers who got inoculated, Americans don’t spell “honor” with a “u” as the British do. This letter was submitted by David Jones, a former professor of leadership and management who now lectures on history topics at the Senior Citizens, Inc. Learning Center.
Public HealthLongview Daily News

Letter: Masks and vaccines or preventable death

Kudos to three elected local officials who wrote a Guest Column against vaccine and mask mandates. It’s reassuring to know you guys can show the virus who’s boss. Thanks for protecting our right to die of a preventable disease, and reminding us that public health policy needs less medical science and more politics. Clearly Washington should be more like Florida and Texas.
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

Letter To The Editor: Reply To Unnamed Anti-Vaxer

I am replying to the unnamed anti-vaxer’s comment in the Aug. 11 Letters, and to others who are reluctant or refuse to get the COVID vaccines because they are “experimental”. That seems to be just a legality to cover liability. In fact, experiments have already been done on nearly 200,000,000...
Protestsreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Nothing peaceful about Jan. 6 attack

In his Aug. 6 letter, Charles Shrout tells us that the Jan. 6 assault on the national capitol was a “mostly peaceful protest marred by a few bad apples.” Open your eyes or perhaps your mind, Mr. Shrout. There was nothing peaceful about it. How about we have a bit of truth out of you Republicans for a change? We Democrats have many issues we can talk about. We hardly need to make one up. Let’s let the courtroom show us just how peaceful your protest was.
Loveland, COReporterHerald.com

Letters: Don Overcash; COVID vaccine

It is important for the residents of Ward IV to understand the vindictiveness of a certain faction of people wanting to organize a petition to recall Councilor Don Overcash. This campaign is malicious and designed to be hurtful. Their agenda is suspect. I urge Ward IV voters to seriously consider...
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Letter: Is this vaccination practice worth a shot?

Yesterday we visited the zoo at Oxbow Park with our grandson. Many animals were visible and active, but the real entertainment was in the goat enclosure. A large goat and a small goat were nervously galloping around the perimeter, wondering why 7 park employees were also in there with them.
PharmaceuticalsPress-Republican

Editorial: Stop the anti-vaccine rhetoric

The efforts by some elected officials to prevent people from getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is not only ludicrous, it is downright dangerous. Quite simply, the vaccines are effective and can prevent people from serious illness or death if they contract COVID-19. We've seen the data. More than 95 percent of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy