Keene UMC includes pet blessing in VBS fun

By Beacon Staff
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany congregations had to cancel VBS in 2020 because of restrictions. This year churches put their summer program back on the calendar. “After last year we wanted to reach out to the children in the community with an abbreviated experience of just three days, two nights and Saturday morning,” Pastor Paula Marbury of Keene United Methodist Church said. The Ark Adventure was for pre-school through 6th grade with adults and young adults helping as volunteers.

www.coshoctonbeacontoday.com

