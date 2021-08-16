In the City This Week, August 16th - August 20th

The Valdosta Housing Authority owns/administers 546 units of public housing within the City of Valdosta. The Authority has 20 employees and a total annual budget of approximately $2 million. The Authority is operated fully under the guidelines, rules, and regulations of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, with the Board providing oversight into local operations, policy-making, and governance. The goal of the Housing Authority is to provide safe, decent, affordable housing for the citizens of Valdosta and Lowndes County, while at the same time being responsive to the citizens and residents for the economically sound operation of the Authority in its day-to-day operations.