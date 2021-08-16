Cancel
Environment

Yet another sunny day ahead

KAAL-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you enjoy the sun, you are going to love this forecast. Clear conditions are in the forecast all day for Monday, with very little cloud cover anticipated. You will want to apply sunscreen if you are going to be outside for long periods of time (you may even need to reapply).

Scottsbluff, NEknopnews2.com

A warmer Sunday and early week ahead with sunny skies

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb. (KNEP) - A perfect, fall-like day has been observed across the region Saturday, with temperatures in the mid 70s to low 80s and mostly sunny skies. The pattern is about to change with temperatures rebounding closer to average for Sunday, with temperatures in the upper 80s...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Drier weather to start the work week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Expect scattered showers and storms to continue through the evening hours before dying out as the sun sets. Sunday will be very similar to Saturday in that highs will be in the low 90′s. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon hours with some of those storms being capable of gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not all of us will see the storms on Sunday, however, a lot of us will spend the day under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances scale back for Monday as upper-level ridging builds into the area and keeps rain chances isolated in the afternoon. The drier pattern will continue through Wednesday with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 90′s, leading to the biggest threat this week being the heat. A disturbance will approach the area by Thursday, increasing rain chances through the weekend with highs in the low 90′s.
EnvironmentKAAL-TV

Rain chances coming up

While Sunday will stay dry up through the evening, we are expecting some possible isolated thunderstorms overnight into early Monday morning. These thunderstorms will not be severe, as our atmosphere will be starved of energy by the time the storms get to us. With these cells also weakening by the time they reach us, most of us will struggle to get 1/4" (if any rain at all). Northern Iowa is more likely to get these storms than southern Minnesota as the cells are tracking from the Great Plains (particularly Nebraska and Kansas). They will likely be out of the area by daybreak. That is not all, as scattered thunderstorms are expected late Tuesday as well as almost all of the end of the week.
SportsKAAL-TV

High dew points return

Dew points will remain comfortable through the rest of the weekend. However, dew points pick up quickly going into the beginning of the week ahead of some thunderstorm chances overnight. This will affect the heat index through the middle of the week, as it will get into the upper 80s. It is ultimately kept from getting higher due to rain cooled air from isolated thunderstorms expected early Monday morning and scattered thunderstorms expected Tuesday afternoon/evening.

