Sit Back, Tune in and Enjoy: Delta Adds New Movies, TV Shows and More to Theater in the Sky

valdostaceo.com
 6 days ago

Airline adds industry-leading seatback entertainment options from top Hollywood studios to Delta Studio; launches new partnerships with STARZ and KIDNATION. Now more than 240 films, 390 episodes, new podcasts and more onboard through seatback screens. Delta continues to give customers more to enjoy on their next flight with a new...

Bobby Flay
