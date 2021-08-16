Cancel
Economy

Talent on the Move: Financial Services Professionals Confident in their Job Security and the Market

 6 days ago

The latest study by global specialist financial services recruitment firm, Selby Jennings, discovered 58% of Financial Services professionals are confident in the current job market, a rapid reversal from last year's findings, where a small segment (23%) canvassed optimism. Well over half (67%) of global respondents feel confident in keeping their jobs over the next 6 months, with 54% also sharing an optimistic caliber in regard to their economic projections.

