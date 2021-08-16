Cancel
Economy

Survey: 90% of Americans Want Less Meetings at Work to Enhance Productivity

 6 days ago

- FischTank PR, a leading public relations and marketing firm spanning sustainability/cleantech, healthcare/biotech, and B2B technologies, among others, today announced the findings of a study designed to highlight the negative impact of meetings on American employee productivity. Notably, 90% of respondents reported that they want less meetings in the workplace to enhance their productivity and cut down on wasted time.

