Nearly Half Of Voters Question CDC's Authority To Issue Eviction Bans

Nearly half of voters say they support the CDC’s new eviction moratorium, but 45% of voters say the agency shouldn’t have the authority to issue the ban. A recent Morning Consult/Politico poll shows that nearly 3 in 5 Democrats support the CDC’s ability to ban evictions, while just 16% of Republican voters felt the same way. Nearly three-quarter of Democrats said they support the moratorium for areas with substantial or high COVID transmission risks, while 31% of GOP voters said the same. About 50% of Independents supported it.