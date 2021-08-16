Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Malls Have Hit Pre-Pandemic Foot Traffic Levels

By Lynn Pollack
GlobeSt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalls “have essentially fully recovered” to post-pandemic levels, according to a new analysis of the top performing indoor and outdoor shopping centers across the US. Outdoor shopping centers posted a 2.1% increase in monthly visits in July as compared to the same period in 2019, while indoor malls narrowed that gap to -0.1%. And month over month visits are also either increasing or remaining steady: foot traffic in outdoor malls grew 20.8% in July from June, while visits to indoor malls went up 10.6%.

www.globest.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malls#Foot Traffic#Shopping Centers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
House RentGlobeSt.com

Apartment Rents Move Beyond Pre-Pandemic Levels

Rents grew 9.2% year-over-year in July, pushing beyond pre-pandemic levels, according to the July 2021 Zillow Real Estate Market Report. The monthly increase in the Zillow Observed Rent Index (ZORI) was the fastest observed by Zillow, which has been tracking data since 2015. In addition, Zillow estimates that the US ZORI in July was 2.9% ($52) higher than where it would have been if the last roughly 18 months had been more ‘normal.’
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

NY Apartment Construction Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels: Report

Apartment construction in the New York metro area is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year, according to a new report from RENTCafé. RENTCafé expects about 19,000 new apartments to be constructed in the New York metro area before the end of the year, about the same as the 19,845 units built in 2019.
uli.org

In Brief: U.S. Parking App Usage Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels

According to data provider Apptopia, mobile applications, such as SpotHero and ParkMobile, have now exceeded their January 2020 levels by 6.2 percent in terms of monthly average U.S. users. These services allow users to pay in some cases reserve a specific spot using their mobile phone. Much like online grocery...
Marketswibqam.com

UK payrolls move closer to pre-pandemic level – ONS

LONDON (Reuters) – The number of employees on British company payrolls rose by 182,000 in July from June, moving closer to their pre-pandemic level as the economy recovers from its coronavirus lockdowns, tax data showed on Tuesday. The Office for National Statistics said 28.9 million people were now on company...
TrafficSFGate

Caltrain To Increase Service Beyond Pre-Pandemic Levels

Beginning on Monday, Aug. 30, Caltrain will increase their service to the highest level it has ever been. In addition to running 104 trains per weekday, including hourly all-stop trains and baby bullet express trains, Caltrain will discount all non-go pass fares by 50% during September. During peak commuting hours...
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

ND airline boardings nearing pre-pandemic levels

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a sudden drop nearly 18 months ago, airline boardings in North Dakota are now reaching levels equal to what they were before the pandemic. The most recent boarding numbers show more than 92,000 passengers flew in the month of July. This is the largest number of monthly flyers North Dakota has had since the pandemic.
Public Healthmackinacislandnews.com

State Park Attendance Is Up Above Pre-pandemic Levels

Regular attendance at Mackinac State Historic Parks sites is up this year, even surpassing pre-pandemic levels. While group sales continue to be down, a casualty of Covid-19, Director Steve Brisson is optimistic that the state park will meet its budget, having estimated revenues conservatively this year. Visitors next year, however, will notice higher admission rates, which Mr. Brisson says brings […]
Georgia Statetimes-georgian.com

Georgia unemployment drops to pre-pandemic level

ATLANTA – Georgia’s unemployment rate fell to 3.7% last month, the lowest it’s been since the coronavirus pandemic began in March of last year. The state added 43,600 jobs in July, while the labor participation rate was 61.7%, the same as the national rate. Thank you for reading!. Please log...
RetailGlobeSt.com

Amazon’s Reported Large Retail Locations Could Stoke More CRE Activity

The report by the Wall Street Journal that Amazon plans “several large physical retail locations in the US that will operate akin to department stores,”, didn’t do much to investors. Share prices saw a 0.4% drop at close compared to Wednesday, August 18. But it set off a lot of interest on the part of the real estate and retail industries.
RetailThe Day

Walmart, Home Depot fall short of expectations

Walmart's pandemic-driven gains in e-commerce slowed last quarter and profit margin fell, raising questions about the retailer's ability to maintain momentum even after it topped Wall Street's sales expectations. The company's U.S. online sales rose 6% in the second quarter, the company said, down from earlier in the pandemic, when soaring e-commerce demand routinely resulted in high double-digit gains. Online orders contributed only 0.2% to Walmart's U.S. comparable sales gain in the quarter, compared with 6% a year earlier.
Retailmorningbrew.com

Home improvement sector still strong despite less in-store foot traffic

You might have woken up on Tuesday to headlines about The Home Depot’s shares falling, but there’s more to the story. While its shares fell nearly 5% due to a 5.8% drop in customer transactions, Ethan Chernofsky, VP of marketing at Placer.ai, told Retail Brew this is hardly cause for concern.
Agriculturealbuquerquenews.net

Discom losses to be 40 pc above pre-pandemic levels: Crisil

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Cash losses of power distribution companies (discoms) will remain elevated at around Rs 46,000 crore this fiscal or 40 per cent higher than the Rs 33,000 crore seen in the pre-pandemic levels of fiscal 2020, Crisil Ratings has said.This is because revenues will remain constrained as demand from high-paying, commercial and industrial (CI) consumers have been lower than seen during pre-pandemic period, while tariff hikes have been inadequate.
Retailrebusinessonline.com

Home Depot Reports Fewer Customer Transactions in Second Quarter Due to Less DIY Projects

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported a drop of 5.8 percent in customer transactions in its fiscal second quarter that ended in August 2021, but the average ticket of customer sales was 11.3 percent larger than last year. As people go back to working in an office after working from home since the beginning of the pandemic, fewer shoppers visited Home Depot during the fiscal second quarter due to less interest in do-it-yourself projects, according to CNBC.
BusinessGlobeSt.com

A Surprising Number of Companies Are Pushing For a Full Return to the Office

Despite all the talk of hybrid work, at least one study shows that companies are pushing for a total return to the office. In a survey of more than 2,800 senior managers in the US from Robert Half, 71% of respondents said they would require their teams to be on-site, full time once COVID-19-related restrictions completely lift. Fewer companies (16%) will allow employees to follow a hybrid schedule to divide time between the office and another location. Only 12% will give staff the complete freedom to choose where they work.
Public Healtheturbonews.com

2021 tourism revenues less than half of pre-pandemic levels

The global travel and tourism revenues are projected to reach only $385 billion in 2021, less than half pre-COVID-19 levels. The COVID-19 pandemic triggered the biggest market contraction in history. Lockdown rules to curb the spread of the virus, led to thousands of canceled vacations, and closed hotels. The total...

Comments / 0

Community Policy