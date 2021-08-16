Malls Have Hit Pre-Pandemic Foot Traffic Levels
Malls “have essentially fully recovered” to post-pandemic levels, according to a new analysis of the top performing indoor and outdoor shopping centers across the US. Outdoor shopping centers posted a 2.1% increase in monthly visits in July as compared to the same period in 2019, while indoor malls narrowed that gap to -0.1%. And month over month visits are also either increasing or remaining steady: foot traffic in outdoor malls grew 20.8% in July from June, while visits to indoor malls went up 10.6%.www.globest.com
