Malls Have Hit Pre-Pandemic Foot Traffic Levels

Despite all the talk of hybrid work, at least one study shows that companies are pushing for a total return to the office. In a survey of more than 2,800 senior managers in the US from Robert Half, 71% of respondents said they would require their teams to be on-site, full time once COVID-19-related restrictions completely lift. Fewer companies (16%) will allow employees to follow a hybrid schedule to divide time between the office and another location. Only 12% will give staff the complete freedom to choose where they work.