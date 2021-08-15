Jon Gruden on CB Nate Hobbs: ‘He might be an opening day starter’

The Raiders are less than 48 hours away from one of their biggest games in franchise history. That might be a bit of an ambitious statement for a preseason game. However, this one will be the first Raiders game in Allegiant Stadium with fans in attendance. No fans were allowed in the stadium during games last season due to COVID-19 restrictions, so this will give many their first opportunity to be in the team's new home for the first time. Head Coach Jon Gruden is currently getting his team prepared for the matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, as he expects a high level of competition from his younger players fighting for roster spots.