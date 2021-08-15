Jon Gruden on CB Nate Hobbs: ‘He might be an opening day starter’
The Raiders have a wide-open competition at slot cornerback right now. With Nevin Lawson suspended for the first two weeks of the season, the job is completely up for grabs. The two players that are competing for Week 1 snaps with Lawson out are Amik Robertson and Nate Hobbs. Robertson is a fourth-round pick from the 2020 draft who should have the inside track for the job given his experience and draft pedigree. But it’s Hobbs who appears to be winning that job.allfans.co
Comments / 0