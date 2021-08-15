Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jon Gruden on CB Nate Hobbs: ‘He might be an opening day starter’

allfans.co
 7 days ago

The Raiders have a wide-open competition at slot cornerback right now. With Nevin Lawson suspended for the first two weeks of the season, the job is completely up for grabs. The two players that are competing for Week 1 snaps with Lawson out are Amik Robertson and Nate Hobbs. Robertson is a fourth-round pick from the 2020 draft who should have the inside track for the job given his experience and draft pedigree. But it’s Hobbs who appears to be winning that job.

allfans.co

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cb Nate Hobbs#Raiders Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLFox5 KVVU

Jon Gruden cancels Raiders' on-field practice as reward for training camp efforts

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a last minute surprise, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden called off Wednesday morning's on field practice. Many of the Raiders' players were in pads and out on the field when they went back inside. The players said it was a reward from Gruden for the effort and hard work they've put out through the first two weeks of training camp. Quarterback Derek Carr said the team had no idea it was coming and it was Gruden's call, but a little rest might be just what the team needed.
NFLRaiders

Quick Hits: Jon Gruden getting ready for first preseason game against the Seahawks

The Raiders are less than 48 hours away from one of their biggest games in franchise history. That might be a bit of an ambitious statement for a preseason game. However, this one will be the first Raiders game in Allegiant Stadium with fans in attendance. No fans were allowed in the stadium during games last season due to COVID-19 restrictions, so this will give many their first opportunity to be in the team's new home for the first time. Head Coach Jon Gruden is currently getting his team prepared for the matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, as he expects a high level of competition from his younger players fighting for roster spots.
NFLraidersbeat.com

Five Thoughts and Observations on the Raiders After Two Preseason Games

Week two of the preseason has come and gone for the Raiders and that means we’re far enough along to start tossing around a few opinions and observations. Nate Hobbs is the real deal. A few weeks ago people were talking about rookie CB Nate Hobbs like he could make...
NFLThe Ringer

Jon Gruden Still Hasn’t Found a Successful Raiders Recipe

From the Saints’ curious quarterback pairing to the Titans’ superstar wide-receiver combo, The Ringer is highlighting the most important, interesting, and, in some cases, baffling NFL duos for the 2021 season. First up: Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock. The late Anthony Bourdain had a philosophy about restaurant menus: Shorter is...
NFLCBS Sports

Raiders' Nate Hobbs: Could start Week 1

Hobbs recorded two tackles, including a strip sack, in Saturday's 20-7 preseason win over the Seahawks. Hobbs, who was a four-year starter at Illinois before being selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by Las Vegas, is looking like the favorite to open the Raiders' regular season as the starter at nickle cornerback while veteran Nevin Lawson serves a two-game suspension. Hobbs drew the following praise from coach Jon Gruden this weekend, "There's certain guys that bring juice; they bring something to the game that others, you just can't explain it, he's into it all the time," Jesse Merrick of News3LV.com reports.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Jon Gruden, Sean McVay Handshake Goes Viral

On Wednesday afternoon, the Los Angles Rams hosted the Las Vegas Raiders in a join practice. The practice was a reunion of coaches Sean McVay and Jon Gruden. The Rams head coach got his start in the NFL when he was a member of Gruden’s staff with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFLchatsports.com

Raiders Grades vs. Rams: Nate Hobbs, Darius Philon, Alex Leatherwood | Las Vegas Winners & Losers

Raiders grades after the score win over the Los Angeles Rams. Mitchell Renz host of the Raiders Report is here to break down the Raiders winners & losers and everything you need to know after this NFL preseason Week 2 Game. Go to https://magicspoon.thld.co/Raiders & use code Raiders to save $5 on your first order at Magic Spoon! Subscribe to the Raiders Report for FREE videos on the Las Vegas Raiders: https://www.youtube.com/raidersreport... Raiders Winners vs. Rams + grades: - Roderic Teamer Jr., S - Grade: B+ - Nate Hobbs, CB - Grade: A- - Darius Philon, DT - Grade: B+ - Marcell Ateman, WR - Grade: B+ - Alex Leatherwood, RT - Grade: A- Follow Las Vegas Raiders Report host Mitchell Renz on social media: Instagram: https://www.
NFLchatsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders: Could Nate Hobbs really start at the nickel corner spot?

Jan 31, 2021; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Team Kai defensive back Nate Hobbs of Illinois (22) reacts after Team Aina attempted a two-point play to tie the game during the second half at the Hula Bowl. Team Kai won 15-13. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-USA TODAY Sports. The Las Vegas Raiders could...
NFLreviewjournal.com

Jon Gruden rewards Raiders with day off

After the Raiders’ defense decidedly got the best of the offense on Tuesday, quarterback Derek Carr reported to work on Wednesday ready to deliver some payback. So much so that he was conspicuously vocal as he and his teammates prepared for practice. “I was talking trash in the locker room,”...
NFLkmyu.tv

Matt Bushman: Talkin' Raiders & Jon Gruden

August 15, 2021 — (KUTV) Former BYU tight end Matt Bushman missed out on his senior season due to an Achilles injury but he's getting his shot at making an NFL roster in Las Vegas. David James caught up with the n former BYU star this week, they talked about Jon Gruden's complex offense, learning under Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller and how the Raiders discovered him. Watch the interview right here.
NFLLas Vegas Sun

Position by position: Naming a Raiders’ training camp standout at every spot

The Las Vegas Raiders are now in the middle of their third week of training camp, with only two practices remaining before Saturday’s preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. There’s been enough time to evaluate the whole roster, so let’s do just that and sweep through the...
NFLNBC Sports

Jon Gruden: Marcus Mariota 'questionable' with 'sore leg' vs. Seahawks

Barring an injury, the preseason is where backup quarterbacks see their most playing time of the season. In the case of Raiders QB Marcus Mariota, it would’ve served as time behind center to just get real-game reps in. Mariota is coming off a season in which he only appeared in one game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy