Lowndes County, GA

Lowndes County and City of Valdosta Utilities Departments Participate in Emergency Functional Exercise

valdostaceo.com
 6 days ago

Both Lowndes County and City of Valdosta Utilities Departments along with Lowndes County Emergency Management recently participated in the Georgia Water and Wastewater Agency Response Network (GAWARN) virtual functional exercise held on Thursday, August 12 at the Lowndes County Emergency Operations Center. The exercise provided an opportunity for both departments as well as Lowndes County Emergency Management to exercise emergency response capabilities in response and recovery to a hypothetical hurricane which affects the water and wastewater systems of our local area.

