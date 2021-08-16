GeorgiaCIO Announces 2021 CIO of the Year Finalists

United Advanced Practice Registered Nurses of Georgia, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving access to healthcare for Georgians, will present The United for Healthcare Summit, Friday-Saturday, Oct. 22-23, 2021 both virtually and in person at the Atlanta Evergreen Marriott Conference Resort at Stone Mountain. Sponsored by The Georgia Commission on Women, Black Women Leaders in Nursing and The Haitian American Nurses Association, the Summit is designed for nurses, advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs), physician assistants, lab technicians, occupational and physical therapists and other healthcare professionals who want to learn new skills and hear presentations on the latest topics and legislative efforts affecting the medical profession in Georgia. There will also be content for healthcare students, including undergraduate and graduate students.