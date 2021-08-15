Pondering ‘whiteness’

(This conversation was originally aired on July 13, 2021) Tom's guest today is the journalist and best-selling author Lionel Shriver. She is the author of 14 novels, including We Need to Talk About Kevin, an international hit that was awarded the Orange Prize in 2005, and made into a movie starring Tilda Swinton. Her novel, So Much for That, was a finalist for the National Book Award in 2010. Her latest book is a deeply compelling and fascinating novel that is a rule-busting barrage of iconoclastic brilliance. It’s called Should We Stay or Should We Go. It imagines a parade of possible outcomes when a healthy couple in their early 50s decides that when they reach their 80s, they will commit suicide.