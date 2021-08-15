Cancel
Pondering 'whiteness'

Boston Globe
 8 days ago

I read Cathy Young’s “The fallacy of ‘whiteness’” (Ideas, Aug. 8) with curiosity and compassion. Although Young might never be caught saying something as simplistic as “all lives matter,” she appears to fear that the current racial reckoning is bad for people. She paints a toxic caricature of important recent well-loved books and consciousness-raising efforts. Does her article bring us closer to working for a more equitable society, or is she merely pitting progressive writers against other progressives in order to provide a contrarian distraction?

