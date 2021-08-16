Cancel
Hyatt Falls On $2.7 Billion Deal To Buy Apple Leisure

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Hyatt Hotels stock (NYSE:H) was down 0.6% in Monday’s premarket trading a day after the company said it plans to buy Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Leisure Group for $2.7 billion from affiliates of each of KKR and KSL Capital Partners. Apple Leisure is a leading luxury resort-management services, travel and...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyatt Hotels#Kkr#Investing Com#Aapl Rrb Leisure Group#Kkr#Ksl Capital Partners#Apple Leisure#Bain Capital#The Mark Travel#Alua Hotels Resorts
