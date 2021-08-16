Hyatt Falls On $2.7 Billion Deal To Buy Apple Leisure

With the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreading rapidly, entertainment companies are expected to be impacted in a manner similar to last year with the original onset of the global public health crisis. Thus, we think entertainment stocks Live Nation (LYV), AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS), and Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) are best avoided for now. Let’s discuss.The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected entertainment companies last year, particularly movie theaters, production studios, and live entertainment organizations. entertainment houses remained closed for several months due to social distancing mandates and other restrictions. Consequently, global theatrical revenue declined 71.6% year-over-year to $12 billion in 2020. Also, theatrical entertainment accounted for only 15% of the total global entertainment revenue, compared to 43% in 2019.
