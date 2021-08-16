Survey: 90% of Americans Want Less Meetings at Work to Enhance Productivity

While many U.S. professionals are embracing hybrid work arrangements, new research from talent solutions firm Robert Half shows a majority of companies anticipate a full return to the office once the pandemic ends. According to a survey of more than 2,800 senior managers in the U.S., 71% of respondents said they will require their teams to be on-site full time once COVID-19-related restrictions completely lift. Far fewer will allow employees to follow a hybrid schedule, where they can divide time between the office and another location (16%) or give staff the complete freedom to choose where they work (12%).