Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Survey: 90% of Americans Want Less Meetings at Work to Enhance Productivity

metroatlantaceo.com
 6 days ago

- FischTank PR, a leading public relations and marketing firm spanning sustainability/cleantech, healthcare/biotech, and B2B technologies, among others, today announced the findings of a study designed to highlight the negative impact of meetings on American employee productivity. Notably, 90% of respondents reported that they want less meetings in the workplace to enhance their productivity and cut down on wasted time.

metroatlantaceo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Productivity#Remote Working#Burnout#Founder#Fischtank Pr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Public Healthmetroatlantaceo.com

Survey Finds Hybrid Work Will Vary By City, Company Size And Job Type Post-Pandemic

While many U.S. professionals are embracing hybrid work arrangements, new research from talent solutions firm Robert Half shows a majority of companies anticipate a full return to the office once the pandemic ends. According to a survey of more than 2,800 senior managers in the U.S., 71% of respondents said they will require their teams to be on-site full time once COVID-19-related restrictions completely lift. Far fewer will allow employees to follow a hybrid schedule, where they can divide time between the office and another location (16%) or give staff the complete freedom to choose where they work (12%).
Economymetroatlantaceo.com

Referrals Lead To Reliable Business Growth In Any Economy

BNI® (Business Network International), the world's leading business referral organization, today publicly announced that BNI Members worldwide generated over $18 billion in revenue in just the past twelve months. This revenue occurred via 12 million referrals between Members who represent hundreds of professions from financial advisors to photographers to electricians. BNI Members meet online or in-person every week in 70 countries to learn about each other's businesses and to refer valuable new clients.
Economymetroatlantaceo.com

Is Entrepreneurship Worth It? Does Higher Salary Increase Homeownership?

Benzinga, a fintech media company providing news and data to retail investors and business lovers, publishes its latest data study: Which Age Group Has the Most Entrepreneurs, Net Worth, and More. Over the past year, the labor market as well as the housing market have experienced more change in the...
Public Healthmetroatlantaceo.com

59% of America Optimistic About the Future, Signal Post-Pandemic Priorities in New Survey

Despite numerous challenges over the past year, more than half of America is optimistic about the next six to 18 months, according to new research commissioned by the Contact Lens Institute for its See Tomorrow initiative (SeeTomorrowNow.com). Two nationwide surveys this summer explored evolving beliefs and expectations of U.S. adults regarding their health, spending habits, recreational plans, and confidence as the world looks ahead to better times.
Economymetroatlantaceo.com

Talent on the Move: Financial Services Professionals Confident in their Job Security and the Market

The latest study by global specialist financial services recruitment firm, Selby Jennings, discovered 58% of Financial Services professionals are confident in the current job market, a rapid reversal from last year's findings, where a small segment (23%) canvassed optimism. Well over half (67%) of global respondents feel confident in keeping their jobs over the next 6 months, with 54% also sharing an optimistic caliber in regard to their economic projections.
Career Development & AdviceVentureBeat

4 tips for holding more productive meetings in a hybrid working world

Managing a remote team takes a whole new set of organizational skills these days. Bosses can’t just saunter by someone’s cubicle and ask how things are going. They can’t just stick their head outside their office and gauge the current temperature of their crew. With team members down the street or around the world, it requires a modern-day manager to craft and follow through on a plan for regularly and substantively touching base with each and every member of their team.
Economythebalance.com

Remote Work Is a Perk Worth Paying For, Survey Says

That’s the share of workers who said they would take a pay cut to work from home permanently, according to a new survey that shows how reluctant telecommuters are to give up their pandemic-era work arrangements. In addition to the nearly two-thirds who would give up pay, 30% said they...
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Many Americans Unfamiliar With Open Banking: Survey

While some form of open banking is on its way to North America, not everyone is familiar with the term, results of a new survey from API management services provider Axway suggest. Open banking is the use of APIs to unlock financial data, enabling third-party software providers and banks to...
Small Businessmetroatlantaceo.com

Cash Flow Management Mistakes Throttling Small Business Growth, Business Funding Specialists Say

Leading factoring company Charter Capital reports many financial woes small businesses experience can be traced back to preventable cash flow management mistakes. The organization draws on the Federal Reserve Banks Small Business Credit Survey and links 90 percent of emergency funding requests back to cash flow management. Many of the issues seen can throttle business growth during strong periods too, representatives note. The full report, "7 Cash Flow Management Mistakes Businesses Should Avoid," is now live on CharterCapitalUSA.com.
Economymetroatlantaceo.com

LeaseQuery Announces Rapid Growth Driven by Expanded Product Offerings, Leadership Team, and Industry Partnerships

LeaseQuery, a leading provider of purpose-built software for complex accounting, today announced tremendous company growth in the first half of 2021, led by expanded product offerings and a continued focus on the company’s core mission: simplifying the lives of accountants. LeaseQuery’s momentum and rapidly growing customer base—now surpassing 1,500—speaks to...
Lifestylebeautypackaging.com

Survey Says: Consumers Want Their Packaging Sustainable, Please

Consumers across all shopping categories have made it crystal clear that sustainability—particularly in packaging—is a variable weighing heavily on their decisions about what to buy, and from whom. This isn’t just a lofty idea to file away for later; today’s socially conscious consumers are proactively seeking and responding to brands...
EconomyMySanAntonio

SENTA Announces Three Strategic Management Changes

SENTA Announces Senior Leadership Changes to Implement Its Strategic Growth Journey. Today, SENTA (Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians), a comprehensive physician management services organization, announced three new management changes effective immediately. Len Schiavone is appointed to Chief Operations Officer, Jen Morgan is named Chief Financial Officer, Zack Usilton as Chief Development Officer.
Public Healthhotelbusiness.com

Survey: Indoor air quality a concern for North Americans

Savanta, a full-service research and insight consultancy agency, has released key findings from a North American survey, which evaluated participants’ perceptions of the safety of indoor air and water quality across a variety of building typologies. The survey of 1,165 participants, ages 18 and over across the U.S. and Canada, found that 73% of North Americans do not consider the indoor air and water in office, condominiums and hotel buildings to be safe.
EconomyNewsday

LIU poll: Americans back infrastructure deal, less sure it will boost economy

A slight majority of Americans believe the $1.3 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package will create jobs and benefit U.S. workers, according to a new Long Island University poll. But less than half of those surveyed — 48% — believe the bill will boost economic growth, with increased skepticism coming from women...
IndustryScienceBlog.com

Statistical Fraud in the FDA Vaccine Approval Process

The Pfizer vaccine is on a fast track for FDA approval, hearings possible today according to the NYTimes. I suspect the political pressures are enormous. Still, how can approval be possible when the safety record of this vaccine is far worse than any vaccine in the past, including many that were pulled from the market?
Pharmaceuticalstexasbreaking.com

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection for 6 Months; CEO Says It Would Last For Years

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine’s powerful protection will not wane for the first six months, the company said in a statement, while Moderna’s CEO said their new vaccine may prevent infection for years, except when facing the new Delta variant, which he believes to be a “significant new threat” that everyone needs to be vigilant about as more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy