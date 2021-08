Robins, Eskew, Smith & Jordan is pleased to announce the addition of three new staff members in its Duluth office: An Ha, Heather Madison and Andrew Sims. Ha joins the firm as a staff accountant with several years of experience at another local accounting firm. She is a 2016 graduate of Georgia State University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance. Madison is a staff accountant and 2021 graduate of Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. where she earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting. She is an associate member of the Georgia Society of CPAs. Sims is an audit staff accountant and a 2021 graduate of Kennesaw State University where he received a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting. He is an associate member of the Georgia Society of CPAs.