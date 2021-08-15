Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Dams and environmental health

Boston Globe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent Globe op-ed takes a short-sighted view of the bipartisan 21st Century Dams Act (”The dirty dam truth,” Opinion, Aug. 6). The Act provides critical investments to ensure dams are safe for our communities and are designed and operated to meet the demands of the 21st century. It invests in innovative technologies to maximize grid resilience and provides unprecedented funding to repair hundreds of aging and deficient dams and remove other uneconomical or unsafe ones. It will support more than 450,000 jobs, reduce risk to life and property, restore the health of 10,000 miles of rivers, and enhance the benefits of the existing hydropower fleet for our energy future.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dams#Environmental Health#Globe#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Brookhaven, NYstonybrook.edu

CCWT's NSF-Supported Research Will Improve Drinking Water Quality & Environmental Health

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has funded nine fundamental research projects to create new strategies to remediate PFAS in the environment, one of which is based at Stony Brook University’s New York State Center for Clean Water Technology (CCWT). PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are toxic contaminants that are very difficult to treat, and they persist and accumulate in soil, water and living organisms, which can lead to adverse health effects.
El Dorado County, CAMountain Democrat

Fix coming for breach in Outingdale Dam

With drought conditions affecting the Middle Fork of the Cosumnes River, the El Dorado Irrigation District Board of Directors on Aug. 9 endorsed a plan by its dam safety engineer, John Kessler, to rehabilitate the Outingdale Dam. The dam, held up by five buttresses, was built in the 1920s —...
Lenoir County, NCneusenews.com

Help Wanted: Lenoir County Health Department - Environmental Health Specialist

SALARY RANGE: $36,222 - $55,116. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: This is professional environmental health work in the promotion of public health through education, surveillance, consultation, inspection, and enforcement of state, local, and federal environmental health laws and regulations. KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES: Working knowledge of environmental health laws, rules, and procedures,...
Energy IndustryWDIO-TV

Solar Installations webpage for those interested in solar

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched the Solar Installations webpage dedicated to helping those planning ground-mounted solar installation projects across the state. Solar installations are becoming more frequent as individuals, communities, companies and utilities seek renewable energy solutions. As a result, there is an increase in renewable energy proposals...
Rocky Mount, NCRocky Mount Telegram

City to launch gas customer survey

Beginning Monday, the City of Rocky Mount Energy Resources department will be conducting a phone survey to assess its efforts in educating the public about natural gas safety. The survey will include residents of Rocky Mount and the surrounding areas. A federal regulation requires natural gas utilities to measure how...
Economyprimenewsghana.com

Government bans production of Changfangs

The government has ordered local manufacturers to stop producing changfang machines with immediate effect. The directive is part of measures the government is taking to clampdown on illegal mining activities, popularly called galamsey. The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr George Mireku Duker, who gave that directive, stressed...
Energy Industrydailyresearchnews.com

An automated factory to manufacture solar panels with desert sand

Some companies are working on reducing pollution and costs relating to the manufacture of solar panels. This is particularly the case with Maana Electric, which should soon test a sort of small automated factory to produce panels with sand harvested from the desert. A promising project, but still mysterious. In...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Panhandle Post

Climate impact of coal sales from US lands scrutinized

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials have launched a review of climate damage from coal mining on public lands as the Biden administration expands scrutiny of government fossil fuel sales that contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. Interior Department officials said Thursday that their review also will look at whether companies...
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Giant Energy Storage Project Hoovers Up Excess Wind & Solar

What was that again about wind and solar power being unreliable? Some energy pundits are still tossing that old ball around, but meanwhile savvy investors are plowing billions into new energy storage facilities that spit out clean kilowatts on demand. Like they say, money talks, and in a fitting twist the latest example comes from the Golden State, California.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Before Or After September?

Stimulus check is the only security to those citizens of the United States of America who are currently under great financial strain owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The money provided by the federal government will help them make their ends meet like food and housing. The unemployment benefit that is currently being provided to the eligible citizens of the country is to come to an end on the 6th of September. With this, the possibility for the availability of the fourth round of the stimulus checks only becomes less with time.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

At Mass and Cass, an unused hotel — and people sleeping on the streets

From a distance, it’s easy to say something must be done to fix the human tragedy at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, the South End intersection that has become a magnet for people suffering from homelessness and addiction. Up close, the need is even more apparent. It’s not uncommon to see the area populated by people sprawled on sidewalks or in tents. They need somewhere to live, along with treatment for mental health and drug issues.
Waterville, MEnrcm.org

Kennebec River Dams Must be Removed

Conservation groups cite impact on endangered Atlantic salmon in FERC filing. Kennebec Coalition/Conservation Law Foundation news release. August 16, 2021 (PORTLAND, ME) – In a filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), several Maine conservation groups have called for the removal of four dams on the Kennebec River between Waterville and Skowhegan. The Shawmut Dam is currently up for relicensing, and federal officials failed to do a proper environmental review as part of that process. The dams threaten to wipe out endangered Atlantic salmon.
California StateArkansas Online

California panel backs solar mandate

LOS ANGELES -- California regulators voted last week to require builders to include solar power and battery storage in many new commercial structures as well as high-rise residential projects. It is the latest initiative in the state's vigorous efforts to hasten a transition from fossil fuels to alternative energy sources.
Florida StateCitrus County Chronicle

Guest column | Expanding wild spaces for environmental health

The Florida Natural Areas Inventory (FNAI) is a project hosted by Florida State University that monitors Florida’s native species as well as natural areas. The website is at www.fnai.org. It should be of particular interest to anyone wanting to learn more about preserving wildlife and habitat. Looking at the interactive...
Flandreau, SDmoodycountyenterprise.com

Flandreau Dam removal hits snag

The plan to remove the dam on the Big Sioux River is essentially dead. The Flandreau City Council voted last week to not pursue further design of the idea, even though the money would have been free to the community. A majority of council members said the town should focus on cleaning up the area at the dam and making something better rather than removing the historic structure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy