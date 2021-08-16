Cancel
Kentucky State

Kentucky congressman highlights the importance of COVID shots

wmskamfm.com
 6 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Republican congressman from Kentucky has highlighted the importance of getting the COVID-19 shots as the delta variant spreads. U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie emphasized that COVID-19 vaccines work. His statement on Friday came as Kentucky reported 4,009 new coronavirus cases. It was the state’s 10th-highest daily number of infections since the pandemic began. About a month ago, daily virus cases statewide had declined to about 200. The highly contagious delta variant is fueling the new surge. Guthrie represents Kentucky’s Second Congressional District. He serves as the top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Health Subcommittee.

