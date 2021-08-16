Cancel
Kentucky State

Heath launches another bid for Kentucky ag commissioner

 6 days ago

Kentucky state Rep. Richard Heath has kicked off his 2023 campaign for agriculture commissioner. The Republican on Saturday pointed to his farming background and role as House Agriculture Committee chairman in making another bid for the office. Heath gets an early start on what’s expected to be considerable jockeying ahead of 2023 elections for statewide offices. Current Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, a Republican in his second term, is considering a run for governor in 2023. Heath narrowly lost to Quarles in the 2015 GOP primary for agriculture commissioner. Heath says he’ll also run for reelection to the House in 2022.

