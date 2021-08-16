Courtlin Tried Out a New Coralville Restaurant Last Week [PHOTOS]

We’ve all seen fireflies on hot summer nights in Iowa, but have you ever come across a GLOWWORM?. I was lucky enough to find this one in Cedar Falls, May 30, 2020:. They’re not nearly as easy to spot as a firefly fluttering near your face --- and I've only seen them twice in my life. These millipede munchers are found in soil, leaf litter, grasslands, and even in caves. These beetles, a member of the Phengodidae Family, have around 230 species on the planet. This specific glowworm is commonly known as a ‘Railroad Worm’ because its glowing spots along the body look like the windows of train cars. They just don’t glow greenish-yellow either, the pair of luminescent organs on their head can glow red.