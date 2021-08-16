Cancel
Ruth Leon has a night out

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur online entertainment tipster has been out on the town. Since the restrictions have been lifted and we are once again allowed to gather indoors, I’ve felt an odd sense of unease. Yes, I’ve been to the West End this week, twice, and I was excited to be back in the theatres where I’ve spent most of my evenings since I was 10-years old. But 16 months in the wilderness (actually, I mean 16 months immured in my apartment) have taken their toll. Even taking the the bus to Piccadilly Circus, a trip I’ve taken thousands of times, felt strange.

