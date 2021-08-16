Deputies: Waterloo motorcyclist sent to Geneva General Hospital after Steele Rd. crash

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports that they responded to a personal injury crash on Steele Road in the town of Waterloo on Thursday around 7 p.m.

Deputies said that a motorcycle, operated by Dylan Nadeau, of Waterloo, attempted to pass another vehicle on Steele Road at a high rate of speed, and lost control causing an accident.

The motorcycle crossed the center line and came to rest in the ditch.

Nadeau suffered injuries to his hand and foot- and was transported to Geneva General Hospital for treatment.

North Seneca Ambulance and Border City Fire Department assisted the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

