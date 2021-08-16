Police: Juvenile charged after domestic incident last month in Seneca Falls

On Saturday around 7:15 p.m. police arrested a juvenile in Seneca Falls after a domestic incident.

The juvenile was charged with harassment- as a violation, following the incident which occurred on July 27.

The victim was subjected to unwanted physical contact, according to police.

The charge will be answered at a later date.

