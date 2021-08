Many folks know Steve Forgey as a strong and lucky guy. Even his wife of 50 years says she has never seen him cry. While the Vietnam War veteran says he treasures his Purple Heart above all of his other military medals, the 73-year-old Petersville resident admits he didn’t even know there was such a thing as an annual Purple Heart Day. However, most people were unaware of the Aug. 7 observance when it arrived last Saturday, because it has only been seven years since Purple Heart Day became an unofficial observance.