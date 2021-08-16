Deputies: Waterloo woman drove drunk, accused of flashing motorists

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Waterloo woman following a traffic complaint and subsequent stop.

Melissa Peters, 50, of Waterloo was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a BAC over 0.08%, and moving from lane unsafely.

The charges stem from a complaint where it’s alleged a female passenger was riding on the roof without a shirt and flashing her butt to oncoming traffic.

After searching the area, deputies located the suspect vehicle traveling north on Black Brook Road in Tyre. They observed the vehicle cross the center line several times and determined that Peters was driving under the influence after a traffic stop.

She was issued appearance tickets returnable to Tyre Town Court.

