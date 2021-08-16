Cancel
Waterloo, NY

Reckless driver complaint leads to charge for Waterloo man

The Seneca Falls Police Department reports the arrest of a local man following an erratic driver complaint on Martin Road.

Scott Briggs, 41, of Waterloo was located and stopped by deputies regarding a complaint for a reckless driver.

The investigation was turned over to the Seneca Falls Police Department, where it was determined that his driving privileges had been suspended.

He was subsequently charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and will answer the charge at a later date.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

