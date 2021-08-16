Reckless driver complaint leads to charge for Waterloo man

The Seneca Falls Police Department reports the arrest of a local man following an erratic driver complaint on Martin Road.

Scott Briggs, 41, of Waterloo was located and stopped by deputies regarding a complaint for a reckless driver.

The investigation was turned over to the Seneca Falls Police Department, where it was determined that his driving privileges had been suspended.

He was subsequently charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and will answer the charge at a later date.

