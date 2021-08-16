Deputies: Rochester woman stole $1,600+ in merchandise, had stolen car at Canandaigua store

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Rochester woman following a shoplifting investigation at the TJ Maxx store in Canandaigua.

Hannah Rhinehart, 27, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of stolen property after an incident that occurred at the store over the weekend.

Rhinehart was found to be in possession of more than $1,600 worth of merchandise and was operating a stolen vehicle.

She was issued appearance tickets for the charges and will return to local court at a later date.

