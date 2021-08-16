Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Redfin Reports Pending Sales Post Smallest Increase in Over a Year

savannahceo.com
 6 days ago

Key signs are pointing to a cooling housing market, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. Pending home sales posted their smallest year-over-year increase (7%) since late June 2020. The supply of homes for sale continued to plateau as the number of newly listed homes for sale followed its slow seasonal decline. Home sale prices—a lagging indicator and a notable exception to the cooling trend—continued their steady ascent, up 19% year over year. Homebuying competition passed its lofty peak; the majority of homes are still finding buyers within two weeks and selling for above their asking price, leaving many buyers wondering when they may start to feel the chillier conditions. Some of those buyers have grown weary, with online home searches, in-person tours and mortgage applications all on the decline.

savannahceo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Price#Real Estate Brokerage#Home Sales#Housing Prices#Showingtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Google
Related
BusinessFOXBusiness

Housing market Black Swan bubbling

The euphoria in the U.S. housing market may be flashing a danger signal, and lofty home values could be at risk of a sharp drop. Record low interest rates, historically tight inventories and the COVID-19 pandemic pulling forward the flight from city centers to the suburbs have sparked an unprecedented rise in U.S. home prices.
Hollidaysburg, PAWTAJ

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Housing Market Updates

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty.
Real Estatethemreport.com

The Week Ahead: Relief in Store for Housing Supply?

Inventory remains a concern for the market, but is looking up, as NAR reported total housing inventory at the end of June amounted to 1.25 million units, up 3.3% from May of 2021’s inventory, and down 18.8% year-over-year (1.54 million). June’s unsold inventory was at a 2.6-month’s supply at the...
Real EstateSeattle Times

Mortgage delinquencies sink to pandemic low

Mortgage delinquency rates plunged in the second quarter to the lowest level since the pandemic began, as the improving economy helps distressed homeowners get out of trouble. The seasonally adjusted delinquency rate dropped to 5.47% of all loans outstanding, down from 8.22% a year earlier and the lowest since the first quarter of 2020, according to a survey by the Mortgage Bankers Association.
Real Estaterealtytimes.com

Redfin Reports 5% of Home Sellers Dropped Their Price in Recent Weeks

The share of homes with price drops has now passed the 5% mark, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. This is the highest level this measure has reached since late 2019 and it is still climbing during a time of the year that is usually relatively flat.
House Rentworldpropertyjournal.com

Home Rental Growth in U.S. Hits Highest Levels Since 2005

Based on CoreLogic's latest Single-Family Rent Index for June 2021, home rents nationwide increased 7.5% year over year, up from a 1.4% year-over-year increase in June 2020. Hot housing market conditions have exacerbated the challenges of finding affordable rental properties for some consumers. According to a recent CoreLogic survey, 85% of consumers searching for a home said they prefer single-family homes. However, for-sale inventory remains in short supply as construction continues to lag. Not only is this keeping many would-be buyers on the hunt for single-family rentals, but it's also contributing to the dwindling availability and increasing prices of these properties. As space and affordability remain top priorities for renters, we can expect to see a similar trend as the for-sale market -- increased migration to less dense and lower cost areas.
Real Estatemagazine.realtor

Mortgage Rates Barely Budge, Remain Below 3%

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage held near last week’s average and continues to average near historical lows and under 3%. “Mortgage rates stayed relatively flat this week,” says Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “Housing is in a similar phase of the economic cycle as many other consumer goods. While there is strong latent demand, low supply has caused prices to rise as shortages restrict the amount of sales activity that otherwise would occur.”
Kansas City, MOKansas City Star

Kansas City Among 94% of Metro Areas with Double-Digit Price Growth in Second Quarter of 2021

According to the National Association of Realtors®’ latest quarterly report, 94% of 183 metro areas experienced double-digit price increases in the second quarter of 2021, up from 89% in the first quarter. The report noted a national median sales price for single family homes of $357,900. Comparatively, Kansas City’s median sale price, according to data from Heartland Multiple Listing Service, was $257,619 in the second quarter.
Real Estatenny360.com

U.S. homebuilder sentiment drops to 13-month low

U.S. homebuilder sentiment fell to a 13-month low in August amid high prices and costs as well as continuing supply shortages. A gauge of builder sentiment decreased for a third month to 75 from a July reading of 80, the largest drop since April 2020, National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo data showed Tuesday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for no change in the index from the month before.
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

Homebuyer Traffic Cools in July, Per Data From ShowingTime

ShowingTime, the residential real estate industry’s leading showing management and market stats technology provider, found that showing activity slowed during July compared to prior months, but still remained at historic levels with 110 markets averaging more than 20 showings per listing during the first five days, per data from the ShowingTime Showing Index®,
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Take a beat: The housing market remains robust and sales are strong

You most likely have read headlines regarding homes sales dipping or down, as well as sensationalized headlines about post pandemic plunges in home sales. In July, sales dipped, somewhat, here and in most markets. But it’s not because buyers aren’t buying or don’t want to buy. The culprit remains lack...
Real EstatePosted by
WRAL News

US average mortgage rates little changed; 30-year at 2.86%

WASHINGTON — Mortgage rates were mixed this week and barely changed after rising for the first time last week following six weeks of declines. Average rates for home loans remain historically low at under 3%. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the 30-year mortgage eased to...
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

U.S. Home Prices Mark 12 Months of Double-Digit Increases

Home prices in the U.S. shot up again in July, setting yet another record and marking the 12th-straight month of price gains over 10%, according to a report Thursday from Redfin. The median home price was $385,600 last month, a 19.5% year-over-year gain, the data showed. “Home prices are still...
Economynationalmortgagenews.com

Mortgage volume fell in 2Q from 1Q for first time in a decade

For the first time since 2011, lending activity shrunk in the second quarter from the first, according to Attom Data Solutions. This exception to the typical pattern followed originations increasing in the first quarter from the fourth for the first time since 2009. The Residential Property Mortgage Origination Report showed 3.78 million home loans produced in the second quarter of 2021, down 2.9% quarterly from a revised 3.89 million while jumping 29.3% annually from 2.92 million.
Real Estatempamag.com

Mortgage rates fall flat week-over-week

Freddie Mac reported a slight drop in mortgage rates this week, with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaging 2.86%. That was one basis point lower from a week ago, and down from 2.99% last year, according to Freddie’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. The benchmark rate has stayed below 3% in the past two months.
Real Estatempamag.com

Muted response to housing start numbers

Mortgage industry experts have given a lukewarm response to the latest housing start figures. The report by the HUD and Commerce Department shows that housing starts fell by 7% in July to 1.53 million units compared to the previous month, while single family starts were down by 4.5%. Building permits...

Comments / 0

Community Policy