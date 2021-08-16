Cancel
Sit Back, Tune in and Enjoy: Delta Adds New Movies, TV Shows and More to Theater in the Sky

 6 days ago

Airline adds industry-leading seatback entertainment options from top Hollywood studios to Delta Studio; launches new partnerships with STARZ and KIDNATION. Now more than 240 films, 390 episodes, new podcasts and more onboard through seatback screens. Delta continues to give customers more to enjoy on their next flight with a new...

TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 7 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Are you a fan of the romantic comedy? Do you enjoy beautiful people exchanging soppy dialogue? Do you prefer you movies to be glamorous and frothy instead of meaningful and deep? Then, my friends, does Netflix have the film for you. Not only is The Kissing Booth 3 the trilogy-capper to the incredibly popular series, but it’s virtually guaranteed to draw in massive viewership numbers, possibly even enough to trouble the all-time Top 10.
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more this weekend

It’s been a while since the last good sci-fi thriller, hasn’t it?. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is probably the most recent example of a bona fide mind-bender, so it’s no surprise that Nolan’s sister-in-law and Westworld co-creator, Lisa Joy, should be the one to re-ignite the synapses in our moviegoing brains with Reminiscence, a time-hopping adventure in the vein of Inception.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Is Adding 12 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Disney Plus is adding a dozen new titles this coming week. While there’s only the one movie on its way, there’s a ton of unmissable TV content for subscribers to tuck into over the next few days. Including the finale of one major series and the premiere of another. Check out the full list of everything that’s due on D+ the week beginning August 9th below and then scroll down for more info:
HOLAUSA

8 TV shows to enjoy with your family this this fall

Watching TV as a family is a great way to bond and have fun with your loved ones. Whether it’s by sharing laughs, learning about something new or just simply enjoying a program, it brings us closer together, especially during these crazy Covid times in which we should...
New Orleans, LAwhereyat.com

They’re Back! Local Movie Theaters Are Alive and Well (Mostly)

While we aren't out of the COVID-19 woods yet, things are looking up for moviegoers in New Orleans as area theaters are beginning to operate on all cylinders. Sure, you may still be asked to don a mask if you haven't been vaccinated (or even if you have), and the concession stand still may not accept your cash, but we (the moviegoing public) can go to just about any theater that we could pre-pandemic. And isn't it beautiful that it happened just in time for summer blockbusters like F9 and Black Widow!?
Reuters

'CODA' breaks new ground for deaf movie theater-goers

LOS ANGELES, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Going to the movies isn't much fun for deaf people. Screenings in theaters with captions are limited and the special glasses and equipment needed to read them are often broken or unavailable. "CODA," a coming-of-age story about the only hearing member of a deaf...
TechSpot

Nestflix is an alternate reality Netflix where fake movies and TV shows exist

Through the looking glass: It’s not uncommon for movies and television shows to feature fictitious works as part of their plotlines. BoJack Horseman, the animated TV series from Netflix, is based on an anthropomorphic horse that starred in a 90s sitcom called Horsin’ Around. 30 Rock has a story arc about a character promoting a movie called The Rural Juror.
MoviesAnderson Herald Bulletin

WHAT'S NEW: Movies, music and shows to enjoy this week

What’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week:. ”CODA”: One of the year’s most winning and crowd-pleasing films, “CODA” will arrive in theaters and on Apple TV+ Friday after causing a sensation at a virtual Sundance Film Festival in January. Sian Heder’s movie, which set a new Sundance record in a $25 million acquisition, is about the hearing daughter (Emilia Jones) of a deaf fishing family in Gloucester, Massachusetts. She lives with her parents — played by Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur — and her brother, played by Daniel Durant, often interpreting for them, but has dreams of singing — an aspiration far removed from their hardscrabble lives. The set-up may sound cliché but little in “CODA” isn’t shot through with authenticity and heart. “CODA” is both a landmark film in representation for the deaf community and an infectious, spirited coming-of-age tale.
TV ShowsCollider

Disney+ Is Missing These Animated Movies and TV Shows

There’s no shortage of content on Disney+ right now. You can watch feature animation. You can watch live-action films. You can watch Disney Channel sitcoms and Toon Disney series. You can watch an increasing number of films from Marvel, Lucasfilm, and even 20th Century Fox (which should all probably be on Hulu, but that’s an argument for another time).
MoviesMorning Sun

‘Respect,’ more movies in theaters, on TV

The latest — and this time authorized — Aretha Franklin biopic, “Respect,” stars Jennifer Hudson, who was hand picked by Franklin before her death on Aug. 16, 2018. It also stars Forest Whitaker as her father, The Rev. C.L. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as her husband, Ted White, and Mary J. Blige. It’s in theaters Friday, Aug. 13.
TV ShowsTechRadar

Best Starz Play TV shows and movies: what to watch this month

Need some recommendations of what to watch on Starz Play this month? We've rounded up the best movies and TV shows to watch this month, so you've got a great selection to choose from - whether it's originals, blockbuster classics or gripping TV shows. Whether you're into drama, comedy, or...
CinemaBlend

9 Jordan Peele Movies And TV Shows And Where To Watch Them

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. When it comes to modern moviemakers, one who's talked about a lot is Jordan Peele. While there have been some amazing directors of the past who are legendary for so many reasons, such as Steven Spielberg or Martin Scorsese, Jordan Peele is slowly working his way up there as one of the best directors in Hollywood right now.
Primetimer

New website "Nestflix" is devoted to the fictional films and TV shows inside real movies and TV shows

More than 700 titles are available at Nestflix, including Parks and Recreation's "Johnny Karate," 30 Rock's "The Rural Juror" and Lucifer's "Lieutenant ¡Diablo!" Developer and digital artist Lynn Fisher created the site as "a wiki dressed up as a streaming platform that catalogs fictional films and TV shows inside real movies and TV shows.” Fisher was inspired to make the website after learning that Home Alone's "Angels with Filthy Souls" wasn't a real movie. “That one was the spark. The day that you find out that isn’t a real film, it changes your reality, you know?” Fisher tells SF Gate.

