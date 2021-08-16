Sit Back, Tune in and Enjoy: Delta Adds New Movies, TV Shows and More to Theater in the Sky

While we aren't out of the COVID-19 woods yet, things are looking up for moviegoers in New Orleans as area theaters are beginning to operate on all cylinders. Sure, you may still be asked to don a mask if you haven't been vaccinated (or even if you have), and the concession stand still may not accept your cash, but we (the moviegoing public) can go to just about any theater that we could pre-pandemic. And isn't it beautiful that it happened just in time for summer blockbusters like F9 and Black Widow!?