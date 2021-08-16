Cancel
Charleston, SC

SC Ports achieves highest July on record for containers

The Post and Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Carolina Ports had a strong start to fiscal year 2022 with its highest July on record for containers moving through the Port of Charleston. SC Ports handled a record-setting 244,821 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in July at Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal and Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal. This is up 38 percent from a year ago.

