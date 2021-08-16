Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Social Graces: What to do when neighborhood kids keep knocking on your door

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: What do you do when neighborhood kids keep asking to use your things, like backyard toys, pools and basketball hoops? Not only can knocking on strangers’ doors be awkward, it can also be unsafe. And kids are not always the best caretakers of items they borrow. A: This is...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 4

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Graces#Etiquette#Cf#Success#2021 Chicago Tribune#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Kidsthelakewoodscoop.com

When She Discovered Why Her Kids Snuck To The Neighbors, She Began To Cry

[COMMUNICATED] Hinda Ley stood silently in her Jerusalem apartment. The sun beat down mercilessly on her through the small dusty window as she buried her head into her siddur like a child into its mother’s comforting shoulder. Please, Hashem. Help me make a chasunah for Raizel Sara. She’s always been...
Kidsthelakewoodscoop.com

He Was Born Completely Normal. But When He Turned 3, They Saw The Signs.

[COMMUNICATED] How much does it take to scare a mother of eight children? Rachel Franko had seen her fair share of broken bones, scrapes and bruises. But when her three-year-old started to spasm uncontrollably, she admits that she was truly scared. Watching her cute brown-eyed toddler start to twitch like something had possessed him could only be described as downright terrifying.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Husband has a ‘mommy’ problem

Dear Amy: My husband isn’t capable of speaking with ME about decisions in our marriage and insists on running to his mommy for everything. Instead of planning events that he and I could attend, he has to ask his mommy. Instead of speaking to me about what’s going on in his life, it has to be mommy.
Relationship AdviceSlate

For 28 Years, I’ve Asked My Husband for This One Small Thing

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have been married for 28 years to an easygoing guy. His family lives a good eight hours away. I am happy to have them come visit but have asked over and over again that they schedule their visits with us when we can make sure we have time to spend with them, but they always end up calling my husband and telling him when they are coming. We usually get only a few days or a week’s notice. My husband is a firefighter and owns his own business as well, so unless he’s able to plan ahead, I am stuck entertaining, cooking, and cleaning for them. I have asked my husband to talk to me before he agrees to these visits, but he makes me feel like I am being unreasonable or mean to want to have a better plan in place. I’m just frustrated and don’t know how to get him to stand up for me for once and ask them to stay in a hotel unless they plan their visits for when he is also available. Am I asking too much? Also, some of the family members are extremely rude, sexist, and racially insensitive while at our house to the point where my college-age daughter, who still lives with us, won’t stay at home if they come. How can I get my husband to understand that he needs to set some boundaries and parameters of guest behavior with them?
EducationPosted by
Upworthy

I'm dreading my kids going back to school, but not because of COVID

Yesterday I was hiking along a river with 12-year-old and 7-year-old daughters. We were about an hour from our home in rural Oregon, and someone told us there was a waterfall about half a mile away. It was probably some of the clearest water I've ever seen, almost bathwater clear, and it was a place we'd always talked about going to as a family, but never actually had the time. We were all in swimming suits and we jumped in pools along the way.
Kidskiss951.com

Mom Asks If She’s Wrong For Making Teen Sons Get Up At 10am

Remember the days of sleeping in as late as you wanted as a teenager? After getting up so early for school all week, many moms sympathize with their sleep-deprived teens and let them snooze until they naturally wake up. According to Reddit, one mom on Reddit isn’t having it. She...
Family Relationshipssixtyandme.com

How Can I Get My Family to Let Me Go?

It was a plaintive voice. From someone who knows they are dying, but whose family can’t accept the fact. Perhaps that’s your situation – when you are 60+, because we have lived more years than we are probably going to live, it does happen that people start to face the end.
Family Relationshipsmyleaderpaper.com

Parents say the darnedest things – to their kids

I thought I was prepared for how children would change my life when my wife and I welcomed our beautiful girl and boy twins more than three years ago. I was ready for sleepless nights, toys scattered throughout the house, adjusting time schedules to suit everyone’s needs and many other obvious changes every parent makes when caring for children becomes the top priority.
Home & Gardenprovidencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Homeowner confesses to out-of-control messes

My big old house is pretty much a mess. We bought it "as is" with the plan to completely renovate, but never did. My husband died decades ago, the kids moved on, and now I'm a widow living alone in this huge three-story house that never got fixed up. My...
Kidsclick orlando

Boy, 8, consoles, befriends classmate with autism on first day of school

The first day of school is hard, but one 8-year-old boy helped his classmate with autism, who was having a particularly hard time. Courtney Moore caught the special moment on camera when her son held his classmate Connor’s hand and consoled him. “I’m so proud of my son,” Moore said...
EducationSanta Monica Daily Press

I’m afraid of sending my Kids back to school in person

As parents, we can’t wait for our kids to go back to school. Due to the lockdown, many parents might feel like they’ve had much more responsibilities now, having to take care of children at home 24/7. For a parent who may also be working from home, can become frustrated for having to ensure the kids have proper internet connection to their online class, and that they are paying attention in school. The parents need a break. In the lockdown, kids miss their friends and also want to go back to school to socialize and play. We all want to return to a normal way of life, which was before COVID.
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

When Our Adult Children Leave Home

From the moment our children are born we invest everything we can in them knowing that the day will come when they will move on independently with their own lives. This transition can be a difficult one for families to make. So what is the best way to carry on relationships with adult children who have left home? What preparations should be made ahead of time towards this stage in order to keep the family connected?
KidsWashington Post

Being stuck at home with the kids is hard. So is sending them back into the world.

It was only a few hours before Anna Snyder’s 9-year-old son was supposed to head off to a half-day summer camp — the first time in well over a year that her child would be spending significant time outside the safety of their home — and Snyder had been trying to hold her worries at bay, but she suddenly felt them rising. Seized by a powerful wave of nausea, she shut herself in the bathroom and sank down to the floor.
KidsPosted by
InspireMore

‘My daughter Penny is not a ‘mistake.’ She is perfection.’: Down syndrome mom explains the difference between ‘inclusion’ and helping people ‘belong’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “As we wrestle with ways to love and care for each other across differences, I want to share some helpful definitions of terms that have helped me break down the differences between exclusion, tolerance, inclusion, and belonging. I’m writing here in terms of disability, but these concepts apply to changing any system that excludes individuals or communities.
Kidsmommypoppins.com

The Funniest Lies Parents Tell Their Kids

We don't want to condone lying, but sometimes a parent has to rely on a little white lie to get through the day...or to just emerge unscathed from Target's toy aisle. A little white lie might also be put to use to coax a kid into a much-needed nap or away from the ice cream truck that always shows up 10 minutes before dinnertime.
Family RelationshipsNisqually Valley News

From the Hills: A Knock at the Door

When we had a houseguest last week, he shared with us a heartbreaking story about his childhood. “I was in grade school when my parents split up. I didn’t understand why dad left. No one explained the situation. Like most children in divorcing families, I worried that it had to do with me.”
Charlotte, NCPosted by
The Hornet's Nest

Ways to Get Your Kids to Keep Their Masks On

CHARLOTTE, NC - As the first day of school for kids is drawing near, parents and caregivers are looking for ways to better explain their kids the importance of wearing masks and following the other health and safety protocols. This can be difficult, especially for those who are handling kids with special needs who might be having sensory issues.

Comments / 4

Community Policy