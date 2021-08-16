Cancel
Roadshow: 2021 Ford Bronco is a legitimate Jeep slayer

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're bringing back a legendary nameplate after a quarter-century slumber -- especially one tasked with dethroning the industry's biggest icon -- you'd better give it everything you've got. Two days spent driving the 2021 Ford Bronco both on- and off-road suggests that not only has the Blue Oval done what's necessary to take on Jeep's Wrangler, the company has come up with a raft of clever innovations that bring new capability, tech and refinement to the class. How good is the new Bronco? While it's not perfect, Ford has indeed built a better 4x4.

CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Is The Bronco Configuration Ford Won't Build

Late last week, Ford announced it will replace each and every Bronco hardtop for both two- and four-door models due to quality issues. Those who have already taken delivery will be contacted shortly to make arrangements for a replacement unit. The hardtop quality issue has been a major discussion topic on Ford Bronco forums and the automaker, to its full credit, moved quickly on the issue.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 Ford Bronco Could Drop A Few Color Options

The Ford Bronco has been one of the most anticipated and sought-after vehicles in recent memory. By all reports, it lives up to the hype. Just a few months after production began in earnest, Ford is now looking towards the next model year. Leaked images shared on Bronco6g.com suggest that we may see the 2022 color palette slimmed down to a few choice options.
CarsPosted by
TheStreet

Ford Suffers Output Woes with Broncos, Mustang Crossovers: Report

Ford Motor (F) - Get Report said it’s having production problems with Bronco SUVs and Mustang Mach-E crossovers that will delay delivery of the signature vehicles. The Mustang Mach-E has been hit by the global semiconductor shortage, which may delay deliveries by six weeks or more, the company told CNBC.
CarsCNET

Why some Ford Bronco customers are getting new hardtop roofs

Why some Ford Bronco customers are getting new hardtop roofs. Inside Honda's epic IndyCar simulator, learning a track that doesn't exist. Tomorrow's cars may not let drunk drivers on the road. 2022 Genesis GV70: Exceptional in every way. Most Popular All most popular. My first day with the Samsung Galaxy...
Carsreviewgeek.com

A ’72 Ford Bronco EV Conversion Will Cost You as Much as a House

Rather than compete with Tesla and Ford on new electric vehicles, the Illinois company Gateway Bronco transforms old classics into fast, capable, modern electric vehicles. And while it sounds like Ford will eventually release a new EV Bronco, it won’t look as beautiful as the classic 1972 model offered here.
Buying CarsEngadget

Want a 1972 Ford Bronco turned into an EV? It'll cost you $380,000

While it seems we won’t have to wait much longer for Ford to , it probably won’t have the same classic styling as the 1972 version of the SUV. But if you have at least $260,000 in the bank, a company called will happily build you a vintage Bronco that’s specced like a modern EV. This week, it announced two new models, the Fuelie Electric and Luxe-GT Electric, that feature 220 kW electric motors that the company claims can accelerate the former gas-guzzler from zero to 60 miles per hour in less than five seconds.
CarsPosted by
Reuters

Ford's Bronco SUV delayed by plastic roof problems

DETROIT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said production of versions of its new Bronco SUV will be delayed because the plastic roofs could fade in hot, humid conditions, a problem the automaker said won’t affect safety. Ford said it will replace plastic roofs already shipped, and the roof’s...
CarsGear Patrol

Want a New Ford Bronco? It May Take a While

Ford absolutely nailed it with the new Bronco. We finally drove the finished product in June and it — dare we say it — may be better than the Jeep Wrangler, particularly in on-road driving. The impressive rollout garnered Ford more than 125,000 pre-orders and earned the Bronco a place on our 50 most influential cars list.
Carsautotrader.com

Ford To Replace 2021 Bronco Color-Matched Hardtops

Ford Motor Company recently sent out a letter to owners of the first Bronco SUVs produced to tell them that the automaker plans to replace molded-in color hardtops. Various issues with the color-matched hardtops have already surfaced, even though the SUVs have only been on the road for a little over a month. Issues reported by owners online have ranged from drooping headliners to a cracking pattern.
Carsfoxwilmington.com

Ford Bronco deliveries delayed by manufacturing snafu

Ford is tapping the brakes on the Bronco. Production and deliveries of the rebooted SUV is being held up by a manufacturing issue with its hardtop roofs. The “molded-in color” roofs, which are built by an outside supplier, have suffered quality problems affecting their appearance, which have now been addressed, and will be replaced on all of the trucks manufactured to date.
CarsMiami Herald

Bronco bug: Ford will replace all hardtop roofs to fix quality issue

Ford Motor Co. will replace hardtop roofs on all Bronco SUVs due to a quality issues, the automaker said Thursday. In a letter to customers, the Dearborn-based company said the so-called "molded-in color hard tops" on both two and four-door Broncos have been identified with a quality issue that does not impact performance, but creates an "unsatisfactory appearance when exposed to extreme water and humidity." The Bronco also comes with a soft-top option, and that is not affected.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The Ford Bronco Would Not Exist Without The Ranger

When Ford announced the return of the Bronco back in 2017, it was fairly clear even then that it would require the Ford Ranger midsize pickup truck's T6 platform. Because that architecture dates back to 2012, it had to be significantly upgraded for the Bronco's long list of necessary capabilities. But without the Ranger, the Bronco's revival would have been a far more difficult and costly endeavor.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2021 Ford Bronco vs. 2021 Jeep Wrangler: What Are They Like to Live With?

This isn't your standard MotorTrend comparison test about how the new 2021 Ford Bronco stacks up to the 2021 Jeep Wrangler off-road. That showdown will come later; for now, we looked at how the basic vehicles compare in terms of common features that potential customers will use and experience every day. We recently had simultaneous access to a 2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks and a 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4xe, and since the two trims that don't quite line up for the proper sort of comparison, we looked at things like their removable doors, interior usability, visibility, open-air experience, and cargo area. Read on to find out if the Bronco outsmarts the Wrangler at its own game.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Is Fixing The Bronco's Biggest Problem

After numerous production delays, the first customer examples of the Ford Bronco are on the road. Unfortunately, Ford's rugged off-roader has had a rocky start. Early adopters have noticed a glaring quality issue with the molded-in-color hardtop roof. For a model as highly anticipated as the Bronco, you would expect better quality control.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

No Two Ford Bronco Dealers Will Look The Same

Unless you've purchased something exotic like a Ferrari or Bentley, most dealership visits are thought of as simply a means of viewing, buying, or servicing your vehicle. It's not always a special, personalized experience; it's merely a functional one. But Ford wants to create a more memorable experience with dedicated Ford Bronco showrooms for the wildly popular SUV.
CarsCarscoops

Rebirth Of The Ford Bronco Was Made Possible By “Underground” Team

Although the decision to make a new Ford Bronco seems obvious now, the creation of the car was only possible thanks to the work of a dedicated “underground team” working to bring the SUV back. “Since the Bronco went out of production, there were folks within Ford that were trying...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Ford Bronco Delays: More Bad News About Top Issues

Perpetuating Ford’s chronic new vehicle launch issues, the Bronco will be delayed once again. This time it is over what has caused hand wringing at Ford for months; those molded-in-color hard tops. All Broncos with this feature will have their tops replaced; those waiting to get to dealers and those already sold.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Ford Bronco Hard Top Replacements Are Going to Cause More Delays

The Ford Bronco, or as it should perhaps be known, the Ford Delay, has suffered yet another, well, delay. Unfortunately, issues with the vehicle’s hardtop continue to develop. Recently, the Blue Oval has said that the supplier for the Bronco’s hardtops, Webasto, has made some errors. Issues have varied widely, but the bottom line is a lot of these tops simply aren’t up to snuff, and owners have noticed. Now, Ford is going to replace them.

