Roadshow: 2021 Ford Bronco is a legitimate Jeep slayer

This isn't your standard MotorTrend comparison test about how the new 2021 Ford Bronco stacks up to the 2021 Jeep Wrangler off-road. That showdown will come later; for now, we looked at how the basic vehicles compare in terms of common features that potential customers will use and experience every day. We recently had simultaneous access to a 2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks and a 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4xe, and since the two trims that don't quite line up for the proper sort of comparison, we looked at things like their removable doors, interior usability, visibility, open-air experience, and cargo area. Read on to find out if the Bronco outsmarts the Wrangler at its own game.