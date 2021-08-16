Roadshow: 2021 Ford Bronco is a legitimate Jeep slayer
If you're bringing back a legendary nameplate after a quarter-century slumber -- especially one tasked with dethroning the industry's biggest icon -- you'd better give it everything you've got. Two days spent driving the 2021 Ford Bronco both on- and off-road suggests that not only has the Blue Oval done what's necessary to take on Jeep's Wrangler, the company has come up with a raft of clever innovations that bring new capability, tech and refinement to the class. How good is the new Bronco? While it's not perfect, Ford has indeed built a better 4x4.www.arcamax.com
