Immigration

Editorial: America in full color: The census shows a vibrant country that needs immigration to grow

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTucker Carlson and his less mainstream allies will surely see in new census numbers a reason to turn up the volume on their tired racial and ethnic whine: American whites are on track to lose their majority status due to permissive immigration policies and discrepant birth rates. They say this as though Mexican Americans, Asian Americans and others — what Carlson has toxically referred to as “new people, more obedient voters from the Third World” — cannot honor the principles that make America great, a claim that clashes with any honest reading of history.

