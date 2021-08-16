Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

A Timeline of Events Leading to Malaysian PM's Resignation

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA timeline of the political turmoil that led to Monday's resignation of embattled Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin:. Feb 24, 2020: A reformist ruling alliance collapses after more than 35 lawmakers withdraw their support, led by Muhyiddin's Bersatu party. Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad quits abruptly to protest Bersatu's plan to form a new government with the corruption-tainted regime led by the United Malays National Organization party that he ousted in 2018 elections.

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najib Razak
Person
Muhyiddin Yassin
Person
Anwar Ibrahim
Person
Mahathir Mohamad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malaysian#Parliament#The Bersatu Party#Umno Cabinet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Malaysia
Related
SocietyMidland Daily News

Malaysia new PM faces tall task in uniting polarized society

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob was sworn in Saturday, bringing back the rule of the country's longest-governing political party, but he faces a tall task in uniting a polarized society and reviving a slumping economy amid a worsening pandemic. Ismail was the deputy...
AsiaPosted by
AFP

Malaysian PM sworn in as scandal-hit party reclaims leadership

A new Malaysian leader was sworn in Saturday following the previous government's collapse, reclaiming the premiership for his scandal-mired party without an election. Long-time opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who lost out in the race for the premiership, meanwhile urged his alliance to face the new "challenge" and "work harder" to prepare for the next elections.
AsiaNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Malaysia Gets a New Prime Minister — the Country's Third in 3 Years

Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah has named Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the country's new prime minister, the palace said in a Friday statement. Former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned on Monday after losing majority support in parliament due to infighting among his political coalition. Ismail's appointment marks the return of the...
Politicschemindnews.com

New Malaysian PM brings back to power a party known for corruption

On Friday, Malaysia’s king appointed Ismail Sabri Yaakob as prime minister, restoring power to a party marred by bribery allegations as the Southeast Asian nation grapples with a COVID-19 outbreak and an economic crisis. Muhyiddin Yassin, who stepped down on Monday after coalition infighting cost him his majority, was replaced...
AsiaPosted by
Reuters

Tough task ahead for Malaysia's new PM Ismail Sabri amid crises

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's new prime minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, will have to draw on his experience of more than a decade in governance as he takes the reins of a country beset by political turmoil, raging COVID-19 infections and a pandemic-battered economy. The 61-year-old was appointed...
AsiaPosted by
Reuters

Malaysia's new prime minister brings graft-tainted party back to power

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's king appointed Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the prime minister on Friday, returning the job to a party tainted by graft accusations as the southeast Asian nation grapples with a COVID-19 surge and an economic slump. Ismail Sabri replaces Muhyiddin Yassin, who stepped down...
AsiaBenzinga

Ismail Sabri Yaakob To Become Malaysia's Third Prime Minister In Three Years

King Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin of Malaysia has appointed Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the country’s new prime minister. What Happened: According to a CNBC report translating a Malay-language statement from the royal palace, Ismail will be sworn in on Saturday after receiving a majority vote of support from the parliament. He will become Malaysia’s third prime minister in three years.
Asiatheedgemarkets.com

Malaysia's royals begin meet to decide next prime minister

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 20): Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah began a meeting with other senior royals on Friday to decide on the next prime minister, following the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin this week. Muhyiddin stepped down after losing his parliamentary majority, ending a troubled 17 months in office, plagued...
AsiaCNBC

Malaysia’s longest-ruling party seems set to return to prime minister

Malaysia's longest-governing political party appeared set to reclaim the premiership it lost in a shock 2018 election result. The choice of former Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob would essentially restore the ruling alliance of Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned as prime minister on Monday. Ismail's appointment would also see the...
Asia740thefan.com

Malaysia’s king expected to name new PM after rulers’ meet

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah is expected to announce the appointment of the country’s new prime minister following a meeting with other royal rulers on Friday. The conference of royals, comprising the Southeast Asian nation’s nine sultans, including the king, will meet at 2.30 p.m. local time...
AsiaPosted by
AFP

Scandal-plagued Malaysian party poised to win PM race

A scandal-plagued Malaysian party looked set Thursday to regain the country's leadership that it lost at landmark elections three years ago, after the last prime minister resigned this week. Muhyiddin Yassin quit Monday after a turbulent 17 months in office when allies withdrew support, and amid mounting anger at his government's handling of a worsening coronavirus outbreak. With an election ruled out due to the pandemic, the king will pick the country's next leader based on who commands majority support in parliament. Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who was deputy premier in Muhyiddin's coalition, has received the backing of most lawmakers, one of his supporters, MP Ahmad Maslan, said on Twitter.
Public HealthMySanAntonio

Malaysia caretaker PM Muhyiddin backs former deputy as premier

Malaysia's Caretaker Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin endorsed his former deputy Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the next premier, in a bid to ensure policy continuity as the country grapples with rising Covid infections. Ismail Sabri has the support of 50 MPs from the former ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition to become prime...
AsiaPosted by
The Independent

Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin resigns after failing to garner majority support

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has sent his resignation to the king, becoming the country’s shortest-ruling leader after failing to garner majority support, according to reports.Mr Yassin failed to get majority support less than 18 months after taking office. The resignation has spurred a fresh political crisis in the country amid a worsening pandemic situation.Several political leaders had started to haggle over clinching the top post, with deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri attempting to rally support, reported news agency Associated Press (AP).Mr Yassin will, however, tell the king that his alliance still has the biggest bloc of support despite losing...
Asiainvesting.com

Malaysian PM Muhyiddin resigns as political crisis escalates

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia's Muhyiddin Yassin stepped down as prime minister on Monday after months of political turmoil culminated in the loss of his majority, but his resignation is likely to open another chapter of instability in the absence of any obvious successor. Muhyiddin's resignation ends a tumultuous 17 months...
AsiaVoice of America

Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Resigns After Chaotic 17-Month Tenure  

Malaysia’s king will keep Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on as caretaker prime minister after Muhyiddin and his entire cabinet formally resigned Monday following months of political turmoil. Muhyiddin submitted his resignation and that of his ministers to King Al-Sultan Abdullah when he visited the royal palace shortly after holding an...
Asiatheedgemarkets.com

Jokowi congratulates new Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) sent a congratulatory message to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, after he was sworn in as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister by the King on Saturday (Aug 21). The message was sent via Jokowi's Twitter [email protected]. "Warmest congratulations Your Excellency Ismail Sabri [email protected]...
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy