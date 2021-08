AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B++ (Good) from B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb” (Good) from “bbb-” (Good) of Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company and Georgia Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company, collectively referred to as the Georgia Farm Bureau Group (Georgia Farm Bureau). Both companies are domiciled in Macon, GA. The outlook for the FSR has been revised to stable from positive, while the outlook for the Long-Term ICR is positive.