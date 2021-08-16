Woodle Tree Adventures Deluxe review: Embark on an amazing adventure alongwith Woodle
Developed by Fabio Ferrara and published by Chubby Pixel, Woodle Tree Adventure Deluxe is an amazing 3-D classic platformer game that’s filled with adorable tree-like characters and lots of bright colors. The deluxe version includes a variety of new levels and despite being smaller in size, it offers a far-fetching world that could easily expand come future releases. So if you’re into retro gaming like some of us at, then you’ll probably stumble upon the influences and hints and influences from other popular classic games all over the world in this game. And while this game is new to the mobile platform, it somehow delivers nostalgic vibes and that’s not the only thing it offers so without wasting further time, here’s our full review of Woodle Tree Adventures Deluxe on mobile.gamingonphone.com
Comments / 0