Woodle Tree Adventures Deluxe review: Embark on an amazing adventure alongwith Woodle

For a major release by a media behemoth, Free Guy is surprisingly restrained. Set in an ersatz Fortnite dubbed Free City, the film follows Ryan Reynolds’ Guy, a chipper non-playable character who’s given a new lease on virtual life by breaking free from his programming. In doing so, he becomes an active force for good amidst the game’s digital carnage. It’s a premise that reeks with the threat of shameless I.P. plugs, but Space Jam: A New Legacy, Ready Player One or Pixels it (mostly) is not. It’s occasionally as loud and potentially obnoxious as others like it, but it’s technically an original item. On the whole, it avoids pandering nostalgia plays, and instead cribs its beats from a booming culture that its audience is now at least tangentially familiar with, if not well-versed in. While that’s likely due to its starting development at 20th Century Fox prior to the Disney merger, a large chunk of the film’s runtime is devoid of a single appearance by an existing property. In the monopolized conglomerate hellscape of modern entertainment, it’s the lowest of low bars to clear, and Free Guy shuffles over it by this much.