Michelle Branch announces she’s pregnant after previous miscarriage

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
Michelle Branch is pregnant.

According to E! News and “Entertainment Tonight,” the “All You Wanted” singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she and husband Patrick Carney are expecting a baby early next year.

The news comes nearly eight months after Branch, 38, suffered a miscarriage.

“Couldn’t be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022!” wrote Branch, who also shares 2-year-old son Rhys with Carney and 16-year-old daughter Owen with her previous husband, Teddy Landau.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

