18122 N Sterling Dr

LAST CHANCE in SILVERLEAF VILLAS! We've saved the best for last! Meet the CALVERT. This END UNIT, maintenance-free villa features a beautiful partial stone exterior and 1-car garage! Enter into the welcoming foyer and you will find the gourmet kitchen set to the side. The kitchen features an island, granite countertops, and all ss appliances - all included! A HUGE rec room can be accessed from the kitchen giving flexible space for an office, playroom, home gym, or whatever you need it to be! The dining area opens from the kitchen and flows into the spacious great room, which provides a door leading to the included rear patio. The first floor owner's suite is tucked off of the great room and boasts a huge walk in closet and private bathroom with double vanity and large shower with seat. Upstairs, there are 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. ACT FAST - this is the final end unit opportunity! Don't miss your chance to own a maintenance-free villa in Chesterfield's fastest-selling amenity rich community featuring a pool, clubhouse, splash park, sidewalks, and more!