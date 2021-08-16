7439 East Conquistadores Drive

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleBrand New 4-Bedroom + 2-Bathroom + 2-Car Garage + Community Pool, Modern Home in Gated Community! - This brand new, trendy home was just built and has a modern, minimalist vibe and neutral colors throughout. Walk into a large, open living space and kitchen with a huge island and brand new stainless steel appliances. This gorgeous kitchen with crisp, white countertops and cabinets is the perfect place to gather. The large sliding door and windows make it feel very open and airy. There is a private side yard that is very low maintenance. All the bedrooms have brand new carpet. Master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet, dual sinks and a gorgeous, glass-enclosed shower. The cherry on top is the private. rooftop patio to take in the beautiful Arizona sunsets! There is also an attached, 2-car garage. Take advantage of everything this gated community has to offer including a pool, spa, pool-side ramada and fitness center.

