Charming and dripping with old world character this 2 story has been brought back to life! Lpcated near Cowley College and close to downtown Ark City everything you need is within walking distance! As you arrive you will notice the new balcony deck which is truly a favorite feature of this home and the exterior has been freshly painted! Inside you will fall in love with the large living room, restored hardwood flooring and unique built in features you do not find in every home! Head to the formal dining room which is open to the newly remodeled kitchen! Inside the kitchen you love the new flooring, countertops and new fixtures throughout! Additionally on the main is an updated half bathroom, breakfast nook, large laundry/mudroom and an office space! Head upstairs and the gorgeous and refinished hardwoods continue to be a main feature! On the upper level you find the master bedroom which offers tons of charm and private access to the upper balcony! With a nicely remodeled large hall bathroom and 3 more bedrooms there is tons of space! Outside you will find an easy to maintain fenced in backyard and a detached garage! Call listing agent today to schedule a private showing as this gem will not last long!